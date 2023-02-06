Hawarden’s Trelleborg leading the way in cutting-edge marine technology

Deeside-based company, Trelleborg, has expanded its marine operations to become a trusted leader in marine, offshore, and infrastructure solutions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Hawarden Business Park based company, known for offering cutting-edge safety systems for the transfer of oil and gas from cargo ships to the shore, has grown significantly over the past few years, thanks to £175,000 business finance support from the Welsh Government. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The support allowed Trelleborg to move from two smaller buildings to a larger, single facility worth £2.5m, creating nine new jobs and safeguarding 45 others. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The move has also allowed the company to install state-of-the-art servers, improving its unique product, Ship Shore Link, and moving into data hosting. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Trelleborg also provides ship performance monitoring systems that can help operators reduce emissions and operating costs for vessels. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Deeside is an ideal location for the company’s international sales and service teams, with rapid access to Manchester and Liverpool airports. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dave Pendleton, Managing Director of Trelleborg’s marine operations in the UK, stated, “We are delighted with the assistance from the Welsh Government in supporting the development of our facility in Hawarden.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Investing in the site confirms Trelleborg’s belief that the region continues to provide the skills base and supply chain required to support the growth of our business.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Wales Minister, Lesley Griffiths, also praised the company’s growth, saying, “Trelleborg is a growing company, who are globally known, and seeing them wishing to stay and expand in the region is a testament to the skills and facilities we have here in North Wales. ” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It has been great to hear about their plans, and I’m pleased the Welsh Government has been able to support their expansion.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

