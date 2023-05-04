Hawarden Rangers U12s clinch cup victory in nail-biting win over Greenfield
The U12 Hawarden Rangers boys football team has emerged as the Cup Winners for the 2022/23 season, following a brilliant 3-0 victory against the favourites, Greenfield.
The young stars showcased true grit and determination throughout the nail-biting match, making the community proud with their exceptional performance.
The triumphant win was a result of excellent teamwork and skill demonstrated by each player: Samuel, Harry, Archie, Noah, Jay, Matthew, Einoris, Cellan, Finley, Ryan, and Callum.
A team spokesperson said manager Ant Turton and Paul Atherton “deserve a big round of applause for their tireless efforts in guiding and nurturing the team.”
“Their dedication and passion have played a significant role in the success of these young footballers.”
“This momentous occasion is a testament to the incredible accomplishment of the U12 Hawarden Rangers boys football team.”
“The victory will undoubtedly go down in history, and the future looks bright for these promising young athletes.”
"We can't wait to see what the future holds for these promising young athletes."
