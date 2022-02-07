Hawarden: Police issue Cold Caller advice following reports of “intimidating” scrap metal hunters

Police have issued advice on dealing with Cold Callers after ‘persons’ in a pickup truck looking for scrap metal targeted the Hawarden area.

The scrap metal hunters were also said to be attending addresses asking to buy vehicles and reported to be doing so in an “intimidating” way.

South Flintshire Police have said: “We have been made aware of persons in a white pick-up truck attending addresses in your area asking to purchase vehicles or enquire about scrap.”

“The reports we have had describe intimidating behaviour and not taking “No” for an answer.”

Police have issued the following advice:

– Unannounced visits by people to your home to sell goods or services (sometimes called ‘cold visits’ or ‘cold calls’) are not illegal, but you can deter these individuals by putting a sticker or notice on your door saying that you don’t wish to receive cold visits.

– Anyone who calls at your door should have some form of identification. You are well within your rights to ask for this and make a note of their details. If you don’t like the way they speak to you or you feel they’re calling too often, simply ask them for their company’s details and make a complaint.

– Never give out banking or personal details to anyone you’re unsure about. If you can’t be certain if a visitor is genuinely who they say they are, ask them to come back at a later date. This gives you time to verify their identity and perhaps also arrange for a relative or friend to be there.

– Remember, it’s ok to tell visitors you’re not interested or ask them to leave if you aren’t comfortable. Legitimate visitors will understand.

– Finally, look out for your neighbours, especially those who are elderly or vulnerable. They tend to be targeted most by those who may be up to no good.

If you see anybody acting suspiciously in your area, you can report it to us via live web chat, 101 or anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

For up-to-date information about crime, events, advice and general policing activity in your local area, sign up to North Wales Community Alerts here: https://orlo.uk/MKkbj