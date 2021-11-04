Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 4th Nov 2021

Hawarden Park Cricket Club receives green light for new pavilion plans

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A historic Flintshire cricket club has receive the green light for long-awaited plans to create a new pavilion and pitch.

Hawarden Park Cricket Club (HPCC) moved from its base of more than 140 years within the grounds of the Gladstone Estate in 2016.

The club relocated to a site on Moor Lane in the village after “outgrowing” its old home, with its popularity said to have caused problems for the estate’s farms shop business.

However, the club which counts British prime minister William Gladstone and footballer Michael Owen among its former players has been without a pavilion since.

With players forced to get changed in portable cabins, proposals were submitted in August to provide improved changing facilities and a function room.

Flintshire Council planning officials approved the scheme yesterday (Wednesday, 3 November) using delegated powers.

In the application documents, agents acting on the club’s behalf said the development would help to ensure its future success.

They said: “The Hawarden Estate hosted HPCC since 1866 and wishes to go on doing so.

“However, despite recent investment in the previous ground adjacent to Hawarden Castle, the club, which has enjoyed unprecedented success and expansion over recent years, had outgrown the existing facility.

“In 2015 the estate identified a site at Moor Lane for the development of a new ground, which would keep the cricket club within the catchment area for Hawarden and enable it to grow and attract grant funding which is essential to the long- term future and success of the club.

“This detailed planning application will replace existing temporary cabins and provide changing facilities and a function room in order to allow the club to survive moving forwards and act as a community focal point.”

The old site was said to be unsuitable for expansion due to its close proximity to the Grade I-listed Hawarden Castle.

It meant the club was unable to access England and Wales Cricket Board and other grant funding because it only occupied the ground as a licensee.

The plans will see a rain water recycling system introduced, with the new pitch and pavilion designed to standards which would allow it to attract grant money in future.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Men Who Sing a “humorous and melancholic” portrait of a Flintshire male voice choir hits cinemas this week

News

Police refer themselves to watchdog following car chase in Garden City which left 4 injured

News

First anti-viral pill for Covid-19 that can be taken at home approved for use in the UK.

News

North Wales MS support for petition calling on Welsh Government to give more support to families who suddenly lose a child

News

A Deeside based business has raised £3,000 for a mental health charity after tragic loss of a colleague

News

Calls for grassroots football investment as new study shows it’s worth £550m a year to the Welsh economy

News

Deeside based Iceland Foods commits to being UK’s first plastic neutral supermarket

News

Plan to achieve ‘good quality of life’ for all animals in Wales published

News

Health Minister pledges £170m extra a year for ‘transformation’ of how planned care services are delivered in Wales

News





Read 356,204 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn