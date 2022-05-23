Hawarden Cricket Club reveals image of stunning new pavilion ahead ‘The Big Challenge’ fundraiser

A historic Flintshire cricket club has released an image of a stunning new pavilion it plans to build to replace their current portable cabins.

Hawarden Park Cricket Club moved from its base of more than 140 years within the grounds of the Gladstone Estate in 2016.

The club relocated to a site on Moor Lane in the village after “outgrowing” its old home, with its popularity said to have caused problems for the estate’s farms shop business.

However, the club which counts British prime minister William Gladstone and footballer Michael Owen among its former players has been without a pavilion since.

A detailed planning application to replace existing temporary cabins and provide changing facilities and a function room was submitted to Flintshire Council last year.

The club has been recognised as in need of investment and in close consultation with The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is confident of significant support towards the final costs of the new pavilion.

However, the club still needs to find additional funding to complete the project and has launched ‘The Big Challenge’ which will see a weekend of sponsored events take place next month. `

The non-stop challenge will see participants walking, running, jogging the boundary between 6pm on Friday 17th June – 6pm Sunday 19th June.

Chairman of Hawarden Park Cricket Club Richard Penney, said: “We can’t put into words how much the support means to us as we push to build the pavilion which will be open to not just our cricket members, but to all of our community.”

“This is our 5th year at our new ground, during which time our club has grown exponentially due to the fantastic training and playing facilities we have created.”

“We now urgently need to complete the infrastructure of the club by building a pavilion so we can move forward in our development.”

“We are now the biggest club in north Wales and we are proud to be home to 5 junior teams, the only woman’s hardball team in north Wales and 4 senior teams.”

“This year we are also creating a woman’s and girls softball team to provide a pathway for ladies in our area.”

“We provide a safe, inclusive and welcoming community facility which includes hosting school sports days, we hope that we can strengthen our community ties by opening the pavilion to other organisations to create a sustainable and diverse venue for all”

The club says it needs all the support it can get and has called for the local community to help get involved with its fundraising drive.