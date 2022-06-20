Hawarden community tennis courts vandalised just days after after being refurbed

A Flintshire tennis coach has said he is “deeply concerned” for the future of community tennis courts in Hawarden following the latest vandalism incident.

Just days after the courts at Gladstones Playing Field were refurbished, bike tyres marks have been left on the freshly painted surface and a net has been ripped down.

The courts are home to Hawarden Community Tennis Club which is run in partnership with the community council.

Tennis coach Mike Herd said it was “really disappointing and frustrating that the courts have been vandalised.”

He said: “The council have spent a lot of money investing in the courts to improve and protect them for the future.”

“Unfortunately, there are regular problems with bikes and footballs being used on the courts damaging the surface and the nets.”

“I am deeply concerned about the future of the courts.”

Mike says there is a need to install a gate access system with an online booking system.

“This provides security, ensures the courts are used for tennis and the community investment is protected for everyone.” He said.

Mike, who is a well-known tennis coach in the region and works with schools across Flintshire, said: ”Tennis Wales did put in a proposal last year to the council regarding installing a gate access system, and they would also help with all of the maintenance costs.”

“The maintenance costs are extremely high and many councils can’t afford it, which results in courts disappearing.”

“Tennis Wales did propose charging a small fee (as well as some free access) to use the courts with all of the funds to go towards maintaining and protecting the facilities.” He said.

“I’m hoping the council will re-enter negotiations with Tennis Wales to help safeguard the courts for the foreseeable future.” Mike added.

Deeside.com has asked Hawarden Community Council for a comment.