Groundwork North Wales’ summer programme: A treat for outdoor enthusiasts

A summer packed full of family-friendly outdoor events is on the horizon thanks to the team at Groundwork North Wales and their partner organisations, Wild Ground and Refurbs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The expansive programme, the largest of its kind yet, spans the counties of Flintshire and Wrexham and is scheduled to take place in diverse locations such as Wepre Park, Minera Lead Mines, Kings Mill, Brymbo Heritage Centre, Alyn Waters Country Park and various Wild Ground nature reserves across North East Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A new addition for 2023, the ‘Go Green 4 Nature’ project aims to connect young people with their local green spaces. The initiative includes a range of interesting activities, such as a Scything Workshop and Carbon Literacy at the Fossil Forest. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The summer programme also sees the return of Groundwork North Wales’ summer nature club ‘Quay Club’, based at Wepre Park in Connah’s Quay, with drop-in sessions every Tuesday for five weeks from July 25th. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Family outdoor activities and craft sessions will be held at Minera Lead Mines near Wrexham, as well as a programme specifically designed for parents, carers, and younger children called ‘Wellies in the Woods’. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Further activities, such as eco-friendly workshops, leaf printing, and nocturnal walks, will be hosted by the ‘Healthy Rivers, Healthy Communities’ project at King’s Mill. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over at the Refurbs Repair and Reuse centre in Buckley, Flintshire, free parent/carer and child craft sessions will be held every Friday from 12.30 pm – 2.30pm. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Although all activities are free, booking is required for most events as spaces are limited. Complete details about all the activities are available on the Groundwork North Wales, Wild Ground, and Refurbs websites. For additional information, please email info@groundworknorthwales.org.uk or call 01978 757524. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As summer dawns, North Wales is ready to bloom with activities, embracing the outdoors, and creating an unforgettable experience for the community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

