Posted: Sun 26th Jun 2022

Updated: Sun 26th Jun

Grind – sustainable coffee brand – looking for local community gardens to apply for its grant scheme

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Leading sustainable coffee brand, Grind, has partnered with UK charity Social Farms and Gardens, to offer three community gardens a grant of up to £1,300 to support composting in the local area.

The Grind Garden Grant Scheme is in celebration of Grind’s latest innovation – the UK’s first-ever certified home compostable coffee pod.

Proven to decompose in a home compost in just 180 days – a fraction of the 500 years plastic and aluminium coffee pods can take – Grind wants to help people get to grips with composting in a bid to stop the 29,000 coffee pods that end up in landfill each minute. 

Grind, in partnership with Social Farms & Gardens, is awarding three community gardens a small grant that will support composting in their community and at home.

Each winning community garden will also receive a day’s consultancy from the experts at Composting in the Community Network, with ITV’s gardening expert, Daisy Payne (@gardentogarnish) making a special appearance.

David Abrahamovitch, CEO and founder of Grind said: “We’ve switched all of our coffee pods to our new Home Compostable version, because we know that’s the right thing to do.”

“However during our research, we revealed that 35% of Brits don’t feel comfortable with home composting and 28% find it too complicated. We want to take the confusion away and show people just how easy it is, and hopefully enjoy a planet-friendly cup of coffee in the process!” 

The Grind Garden Grant Scheme is open for applications until 29th June – HERE.

The applications are eligible for any UK community gardens across regions. 

 

 



