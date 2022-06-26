Grind – sustainable coffee brand – looking for local community gardens to apply for its grant scheme

Leading sustainable coffee brand, Grind, has partnered with UK charity Social Farms and Gardens, to offer three community gardens a grant of up to £1,300 to support composting in the local area.

The Grind Garden Grant Scheme is in celebration of Grind’s latest innovation – the UK’s first-ever certified home compostable coffee pod.

Proven to decompose in a home compost in just 180 days – a fraction of the 500 years plastic and aluminium coffee pods can take – Grind wants to help people get to grips with composting in a bid to stop the 29,000 coffee pods that end up in landfill each minute.

Grind, in partnership with Social Farms & Gardens, is awarding three community gardens a small grant that will support composting in their community and at home.

Each winning community garden will also receive a day’s consultancy from the experts at Composting in the Community Network, with ITV’s gardening expert, Daisy Payne (@gardentogarnish) making a special appearance.

David Abrahamovitch, CEO and founder of Grind said: “We’ve switched all of our coffee pods to our new Home Compostable version, because we know that’s the right thing to do.”

“However during our research, we revealed that 35% of Brits don’t feel comfortable with home composting and 28% find it too complicated. We want to take the confusion away and show people just how easy it is, and hopefully enjoy a planet-friendly cup of coffee in the process!”

The Grind Garden Grant Scheme is open for applications until 29th June – HERE.

The applications are eligible for any UK community gardens across regions.