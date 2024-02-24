Greek mythology drama comes to Theatr Clwyd in Beautiful Evil Things

In a compelling new production titled “Beautiful Evil Things”, theatre-goers are invited to explore the Greek myths like never before.

Presented at Theatr Clwyd this March, the show reinterprets the narratives of some of the most iconic yet villainous women of ancient mythology, through the eyes of one of its most misunderstood characters: Medusa.

Ad Infinitum, a Bristol-based international ensemble known for its bold and innovative theatre, co-creates this engaging piece alongside long-term collaborator Deborah Pugh.

The show promises to challenge the traditional perceptions of characters such as Iphigenia, Cassandra, and the Amazonian Queen Penthesilea, presenting them not as mere footnotes in the sagas of their male counterparts but as central figures with their own stories, strengths, and flaws.

The production takes a unique approach by narrating the events through the gaze of Medusa, historically depicted as a monstrous gorgon, but here reimagined as a witness and protector of the ancient world. Deborah Pugh, reflecting on the process, highlighted the opportunity to “resee the stories of the Trojan War afresh through Medusa’s eyes,” questioning the conventional masculine interpretations of these myths.

Pugh’s portrayal seeks to unearth overlooked narratives and reframe familiar tales, casting a “fabulously fearsome female gaze” on the legendary exploits and tragedies of these ancient figures.

“Beautiful Evil Things” not only promises a riveting theatrical experience but also serves as an educational tool. Ad Infinitum has made available a devising theatre CPD video for teachers who book to see the show, further extending the impact of this production beyond the stage. The show’s approach to retelling these classic stories aligns with the ensemble’s commitment to creating socio-political theatre that provokes thought and ignites debate.

Scheduled for performances on the 7th and 8th of March, “Beautiful Evil Things” is a 70-minute journey into the heart of Greek mythology, recommended for audiences aged 12 and above. With trigger warnings and a captioned performance on the 8th, the production is accessible to a wide audience. Tickets and further information are available through Theatr Clwyd’s website.

Ad Infinitum’s history of award-winning productions and its dedication to exploring urgent issues through innovative storytelling and experimental styles make “Beautiful Evil Things” a must-see event. As audiences prepare to experience these ancient stories through a new lens, the show stands as a testament to the enduring power and relevance of myth in understanding our past and ourselves.

For more information or to book tickets please visit Theatr Clwyd’s website at www.theatrclwyd.com

Public Notice Advert