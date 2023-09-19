GoSafe 20mph speed limit enforcement threshold announced
GoSafe has announced the speed at which they will prosecute drivers under the new 20mph regulations in Wales.
The agency manages fixed-speed cameras, red light cameras, average-speed cameras, and mobile enforcement cameras.
Wales is the first UK nation to introduce a 20mph speed limit on roads previously at 30mph.
This change mainly impacts residential areas and other densely populated places.
The GoSafe website states the threshold for the new 20mph speed limit is 10% plus 4mph.
This means drivers can go up to 26mph before facing prosecution.
GoSafe website states: “GoSafe apply the NPCC guidelines which outline the enforcement thresholds of not less than 10% plus 2mph.”
“While the public get used to the change in default limit, Chief Police Officers have allowed us to increase this to 10% plus 4mph in 20mph only, meaning we start to prosecute at 26mph in a 20mph limit.”
In terms of the police, guidance issued by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) suggests when enforcement action will be taken against speeding motorists – this is usually when the relevant speed limit is exceeded by 10% plus 2 mph, in the case of Wales that would be 24mph.
However, “this is for guidance purposes only, a police officer has the discretion to act outside it. Some drivers wrongly interpret it to mean that they can legally exceed the speed limit – this is most definitely not the case.”
Welsh Conservative Shadow Transport Minister, Natasha Asghar MS, voiced her concerns regarding the enforcement policy.
She emphasised, “For Labour’s Deputy Minister to continuously highlight safety as the primary reason for the blanket change, yet set the threshold for prosecution at 26mph sends a mixed message.”
The 20mph rollout has been surrounded by controversy.
Critics highlight various issues, including a perceived lack of adequate consultation, what some view as a subpar advertising campaign, and a substantial public backlash.
A telling sign of the public’s response is a petition opposing the policy, which has gathered over 150,000 signatures.
Financial aspects of the rollout also come under scrutiny. £33 million has already been spent on the initial launch, and there are concerns about the potential £9 billion impact on the Welsh economy.
Natasha Asghar further criticises the handling of the rollout, suggesting that “this whole policy has been a disaster from start to finish.” She contends that the Labour Government’s actions display a sense of confusion and have resulted in “wasted Welsh taxpayers’ money.”
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News