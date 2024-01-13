Good news for Broughton wingmakers, Airbus secures deal with Delta for A350-1000 aircraft

Delta Air Lines has announced an order for 20 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

This order marks the introduction of the A350-1000 model into Delta's diverse fleet, signifying a major step in its strategy for international growth and operational efficiency.

All the wings for A350 jets are made at Airbus' wing making plant in Broughton.

Christian Scherer, the Chief Executive Officer of Airbus' Commercial Aircraft business, expressed gratitude for Delta's continued trust in Airbus. "Delta was the first U.S. airline to operate the A350-900 and has seen great success with it.

The addition of the A350-1000 will open more opportunities for the airline and its customers," Scherer said. He emphasized Airbus' pride in serving Delta's global network with their aircraft, contributing to the airline's fleet efficiency.

Ed Bastian, Delta's CEO, highlighted the A350-1000's role in the airline's growth. "The A350-1000 will be the largest, most capable aircraft in our fleet and is pivotal for our international expansion," he remarked. Bastian also pointed out the aircraft's ability to enhance the customer experience with more premium seats, best-in-class amenities, and expanded cargo capabilities.

Delta Air Lines currently operates over 450 Airbus aircraft across various models, from the A220 to the A350-900, with more than 200 additional aircraft on order. The inclusion of the A350-1000 is set to further bolster this impressive lineup.

The A350-1000 is renowned for its operational efficiency, offering reduced fuel burn and emissions, lower operating and maintenance costs.

This aligns with Delta's commitment to sustainability while ensuring a comfortable journey for passengers.

The Airbus Airspace cabin is designed to minimize fatigue and jet-lag on long flights, featuring a spacious and quiet environment, wide seats, high ceilings, and customisable ambient lighting.