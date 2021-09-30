Gladstone’s Library: Crime fiction enthusiasts invited to online festival celebrating all things mystery murder

Crime fiction enthusiasts are invited to an online festival celebrating all things mystery and murder.

The organisers, including staff at Gladstone’s Library, in Hawarden, Flintshire, aim to serve up crime-writing clues and confessions, and tips on cracking (fictional) cases on October 9 and 10.

The talks, interviews and Q&As are designed both for crime fiction fans and for aspiring crime writers.

This line-up of crime writers from the UK and North America includes Lynne Truss, best known for her bestselling book on punctuation, Eats, Shoots & Leaves.

The fourth of her Constable Twitten series, Psycho by the Sea, was published in June by Raven Books.

Another highlight is singer-songwriter Rupert Holmes, best known for his hit single ‘Escape (The Pina Colada Song’), who has also scored and written crime writing TV shows and musicals, in addition to novels.

Martin Edwards (pictured above) organiser, speaker and author and editor of crime fiction and non-fiction books, including the historical crime novel Mortmain Hall and Howdunit, a compendium of crime writing wisdom, said: “One of the great appeals of Alibis in the Archive is that it combines enthusiasm for crime writing today and also crime writing heritage.

“Crime writing has enduring appeal, and it is wide-ranging, touching on film, TV and stage. We’ve tried to design a program that will cater for all tastes if you are interested in crime stories of any kind. Ultimately, it’s all about telling a good story.”

Although this event will be online, staff at Gladstone’s will be facilitating the event, which is usually held at the library.

Mr Edwards said: “The fact Gladstone’s is the home of the British Crime Writing Archive makes it a special home for the festival.”

Peter Francis, Director at Gladstone’s Library, said: “We’re glad to host Alibis again. It promises to bring audiences mystery, thrill and excitement, which is something we have all much missed recently.”

Individual talk tickets are £3 and weekend access tickets are £15.

You can call Gladstone’s Library on 01244 532 350 or visit https://www.gladstoneslibrary.org/events/events-courses-list to order.

The full line up is:

Eats, Shoots, and Leaves… the Crime Scene with Lynne Truss

Howdunit with Martin Edwards with David Brawn

Murder on Stage with Rupert Holmes and Joseph Goodrich

There’s no police like Holmes, featuring Bonnie MacBird in conversation with David Brawn

The timeless appeal of crime fiction, a conversation featuring Antonia Hodgson, Len Tyler, Michael Jecks and Ruth Dudley Edwards

Traditional detective fiction today – the view from America. A panel featuring Verena Rose, Shawn Reilly-Simmons, Tonya Spratt-Williams and Art Taylor