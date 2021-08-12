Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 12th Aug 2021

GCSE’s Results Day: Another strong set of grades this year at Ysgol Treffynnon

Ysgol Treffynnon headteacher has said he is “immensely pleased” at another strong set of GCSE results this year.

Amongst the highest attainers are Rachel Jones (top left) with 10A*, 1A; Danika Pike 6A*, 2A, 3B; Kiera Jones with 2A*, 5A, 4B; Matilda Nicholls with 9A, 2B and Aimee Schroeter (top right) with 7A, 4B.

John Weir, Head Teacher, said: “I am immensely pleased with what these, and all the other students in the year group, have achieved given the unprecedented challenges they have all faced over the two years of their GCSEs.  Our congratulations go out to each and every one of them. 

“I would like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to our teachers and support staff for everything they have done over the past two years to support all our students and their families. ”

“This fantastic set of results is a clear example of what can be achieved when there is a successful partnership between students, home, and school. ”

“I wish them all every success with their future education or employment.”



