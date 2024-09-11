Gas network upgrade in Ewloe set to begin later this month

Work to upgrade part of the gas network in the Holywell Road area of Ewloe is set to begin shortly.

The £80,000 investment work starts on 23 September and, barring any engineering difficulties, it will finish during November.

Wales and West Utilities has said the work is ‘essential to keep the gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come.’

The company also says it has worked closely with Flintshire County Council, and it has been agreed that traffic management will be in place as the works progress.

Wales & West Utilities Adam Smith is managing this gas pipe upgrade work and said:

“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum. “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the area. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it. “This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

