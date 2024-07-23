Future generation get sneak peek inside new Women and Children’s Building at the Countess of Chester Hospital

The future generation of potential NHS and construction workers received an exclusive preview of the new Women and Children’s Building at the Countess of Chester Hospital last week, as construction progresses on the state-of-the-art facility.

Twenty-three Year 10 students from various local schools joined the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust for a week of work experience, offering them invaluable insights into the healthcare sector.

The highlight of their week was a unique opportunity to observe the construction process of the new NHS building, set to open to the public in Summer 2025.

The new building will enhance patient and family experiences by providing integrated family care within a modern facility.

It will house outpatient and inpatient maternity and children’s services, along with a bespoke unit for women’s gynaecology.

In addition to their exclusive tour of the multi-storey construction site, the students participated in five clinical and non-clinical work placements.

They also attended workshops, demonstrations, and presentations about various NHS careers, offering a comprehensive view of the 350 different career paths available within the NHS.

Molly Whelan, Vocational Development Manager at the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, expressed her enthusiasm about the program: “We were thrilled to welcome local students and offer them this unique work experience. Not only will they gain practical knowledge and skills from their time with us, but they also witnessed firsthand the exciting advancements in our Women and Children’s services as the building fit for the future goes up before their very eyes. We hope the work experience week inspired them to consider a future in these essential careers.”