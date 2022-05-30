Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 30th May 2022

Updated: Mon 30th May

Frothy scum washing up on along Wales’ coastline is ‘seasonal algae’ not sewage, says NRW

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has moved to reassure local people and visitors that Welsh beaches are “clean and healthy” despite a frothy scum washing up on along the coastline.

NRW officers say they have received a “few reports” from people concerned about what they believe is sewage or slurry on beaches or in the water around the coast in Wales.

The reports have been investigated, NRW has said and “found to be caused by tiny, naturally occurring algae, that thrive in warm weather conditions.”

The algae is often mistaken for sewage or other pollution because of its typically brown, frothy appearance and its slight seaweed like smell. NRW sayd.

As the algae die off, scum may start to form along the tide line.

While these scums may be unpleasant to look at and may smell bad, they are not a health hazard to swimmers or dogs.

Fiona Hourahine, Operations Manager, Natural Resources Wales said:

“We have fantastic beaches in Wales and really great water quality with more than 80% of bathing waters reaching the highest standards for cleanliness.

“At this time of year, we get some reports of possible pollution on the coast. We treat each one seriously and assess every report.

“Despite its unpleasant appearance, most of the reports we receive turn out to be this common algae.

“Warm weather provides the conditions for the algae to occur and it will disperse naturally over time.”

People can report any sightings on the Natural Resources Wales incident hotline: 0300 065 3000  or online Natural Resources Wales / Report an incident.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flint Coastguard joins major rescue in Crosby after 5 people caught out by tides and mud

News

North Wales health board facing ‘very challenging situation’ amid critical reports

News

Public Health Wales issues monkeypox guidance to control spread of disease as part of UK wide response

News

Twelve ‘never event’ patient safety incidents reported in North Wales in last twelve months

News

Jubilee weather forecast

News

Global consultancy Arup to lead £600 million transformation of Shotton Paper Mill

News

Gary Speed: Leeds United fans 92-mile charity walk from Deeside to Elland Road raises over £50,000 for mental health

News

Drivers planning 19.5m trips by car as double Jubilee bank holiday looms

News

Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma confirmed as Love Island 2022 contestant

News





Read 411,382 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn