Fresh plans for former Gateway to Wales Hotel site

Fresh plans have been submitted to breathe new life into the former Gateway to Wales Hotel site in Garden City.

The land has been disused since a fire tore through the hotel in December 2017, leaving the building completely gutted.

The 40-bedroom hotel was later knocked down after being bought in 2020 by the Manchester-based company with a view to redevelopment.

However, plans for a Costa Coffee drive-thru and other retail units were refused in 2022 due to traffic concerns.

Despite reassurances from developers and Flintshire Council officials, local councillors remained worried about traffic impact and delivery arrangements.

The proposal, including the Costa, a convenience store, and two food outlets, faced opposition over potential congestion and the impact on local residents.

A new application for the development of four Class E(a) and E(b) food and retail units was submitted to Flintshire Council last week.

Further documents and design plans are yet to be uploaded onto the council’s planning website.

As of now, the application has been assigned to a Case Officer for preliminary review, with the consultation period expected to commence shortly.

The project has a target determination date set for 19 May 2024.

[Image: Google Streetview]