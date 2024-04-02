Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 2nd Apr 2024

Fresh plans for former Gateway to Wales Hotel site

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Fresh plans have been submitted to breathe new life into the former Gateway to Wales Hotel site in Garden City.

The land has been disused since a fire tore through the hotel in December 2017, leaving the building completely gutted.

The 40-bedroom hotel was later knocked down after being bought in 2020 by the Manchester-based company with a view to redevelopment.

However, plans for a Costa Coffee drive-thru and other retail units were refused in 2022 due to traffic concerns.

Despite reassurances from developers and Flintshire Council officials, local councillors remained worried about traffic impact and delivery arrangements.

The proposal, including the Costa, a convenience store, and two food outlets, faced opposition over potential congestion and the impact on local residents.

A new application for the development of four Class E(a) and E(b) food and retail units was submitted to Flintshire Council last week.

Further documents and design plans are yet to be uploaded onto the council’s planning website.

As of now, the application has been assigned to a Case Officer for preliminary review, with the consultation period expected to commence shortly.

The project has a target determination date set for 19 May 2024.

[Image: Google Streetview]

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Join the World Heritage Walk for Nightingale House Hospice this spring
  • Padeswood: Heidelberg’s Net Zero cement plant moves step closer
  • Rock the Boat event at the Blossoms in Bagillt raises over £1000 for RNLI Flint

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Join the World Heritage Walk for Nightingale House Hospice this spring

    News

    Padeswood: Heidelberg’s Net Zero cement plant moves step closer

    News

    Rock the Boat event at the Blossoms in Bagillt raises over £1000 for RNLI Flint

    News

    North Wales MS calls for government to make sure people with brain tumours ‘don’t fall through the cracks’

    News

    Railway partnership has a new home with Groundwork North Wales. 

    News

    Minimum wage rise kicks in today but still falls short of real Living Wage

    News

    Flintshire: Over 3200 responses received for town centre place making plan

    News

    Chester Racecourse introduces The Clubhouse – a new hospitality offering for 2024

    News

    Police appeal following serious Motorcycle collision in Deeside

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn