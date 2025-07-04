Fresh off the bench: Lidl revives iconic football snack ahead of UEFA Women’s Euros

New research by Lidl reveals that half of adults in Great Britain who played sport as children remember the half-time orange slice as a key part of their sporting experience.

The nostalgia is especially strong among those aged 55 and over, with 64% recalling the tradition, compared with just 29% of 18-24-year-olds.

In recent years, the half-time orange slice has largely been replaced by snacks such as cereal bars (35%), chocolate (30%), crisps (27%) and protein bars (5%) among children’s football games. Currently, only 19% of parents still provide orange slices as a half-time snack for their children.

Registered nutritionist Dr Hazel Wallace highlights the benefits of orange slices, saying: “Oranges offer a refreshing combination of fluid, electrolytes, and vitamin C, making them excellent for hydration and immune support during sport, as well as being naturally sweet and easy to digest.”

Despite their benefits, parents say the orange slices can be messy (33%) and inconvenient to bring (31%). Yet around two thirds (62%) agree it would be a good idea to revive the half-time orange slice ritual.

Among those in favour, many see oranges as an affordable and accessible snack (65%) and a simple way to encourage children to eat fresh fruit and reach their 5-a-day target (62%). Parents also value the tradition (47%) and believe the snack offers a brief respite from the competitive nature of matches (41%).

Georgina Hall, Director of Corporate Affairs at Lidl, said: “There’s something brilliantly nostalgic about the humble orange slice – a half-time memory that’s stayed with many of us since childhood. As the official Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Partner of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025™, we’re proud to bring the nation together in support of the England and Wales teams.”

To encourage the tradition, Lidl is offering 250 grassroots teams across Great Britain free oranges during the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 tournament. Teams can enter to win vouchers redeemable at Lidl stores until Sunday 27 July.

