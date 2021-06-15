Free NHS 111 helpline set to launch in North Wales next week

The long-awaited free NHS 111 helpline will finally be rolled out in North Wales next week.

The non-emergency service, which operates 24 hours a day, was first piloted in Bridgend, Neath Port Talbot and Swansea in 2016.

After the scheme was deemed a success, it was later announced in 2018 that it would be introduced across Wales.

However, there have been a number of delays to the helpline’s arrival in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) area.

The hold ups attracted criticism from some politicians, with people in the region continuing to have to pay for calls to NHS Direct Wales to seek non-emergency medical advice.

Towards the end of last year, former Health Minister Vaughan Gething indicated the 111 service would not be fully established in the area until 2022, but a report to Welsh Ambulance Service officials showed it could start to be brought in from this summer.

BCUHB has said today the service will now launch on Tuesday 22 June at 12 PM, the service will replace the current NHS Direct Wales and GP Out of Hours numbers.

In an update posted on social media, a spokesperson from BCUHB said: “The NHS 111 Wales service will launch in North Wales on Tuesday 22 June, 12pm.”

“NHS 111 Wales will replace the current NHS Direct Wales and GP Out of Hours numbers.”

“Patients will be able to call 111 free of charge for urgent care including GP Out of Hours services and the health advice.”

“We are the latest Health Board to launch this service as part of the roll-out throughout Wales.”

“This number does not replace 999, and those with life-threatening emergencies should continue to call 999 when necessary.”