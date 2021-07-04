Free junior fishing sessions at the “Rosie” return this summer and they are booking up quickly

A Deeside angling club is once again offering free fishing lessons to children over the summer holidays.

Connah’s Quay and District Angling Club has been running the hugely successful ‘Fish Early, Fish for Life’ programme for several years but were forced to cancel last summers sessions due to the pandemic.

The free sessions – for kids aged 5 to 15 years old – return this year but spaces are limited due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

John Lawton, Connahs Quay and District Angling Club Secretary told Deeside.com:

“The club is happy, to again be able to offer the kids in the community the chance to try their hand at the sport of angling and give fishing a go, the ‘Start Early Fish for Life’ events have been running for several years now, and always prove popular with the kids and parents. All event days book up quickly.”

“Last year, unfortunately due to the pandemic saw the event cancelled for the first time since it’s start up. ”

“The club has again this year been able to offer the ‘Start Early Fish for Life’ events all be it on a smaller scale, with reduced numbers and dates due to the uncertainty surrounding current restrictions.”

“Over the past 18 months the club has been working tirelessly improving the club water ‘The Rosie’ at Wepre Park, making this years events better with much more improved facilities.”

“The club with funding from landfill tax, lotto and sport wales, has installed new fencing around the pond to enable better safeguarding during these events, a new path installed by EE Civils has now been installed making access to the also new fishing platforms accessible to all, the club has also invested in new fishing equipment for the events.”

“The club prides itself on being inclusive to members of the community who wish to try fishing and support various support groups in the area.”

“The ‘Start Early Fish for Life’ events this year are booking up quickly and spaces are limited, some spaces are still available and are on a first come first serve basis, all fishing equipment and bait is provided free of charge by the club.”

The sessions are run by qualified coaches and dedicated bailiff team, all tackle and bait is provided.

The will be taking place at the “Rosie” Wepre Park, Connah’s Quay on Sunday 25th July, Sunday 1st August, Sunday 8th August and Sunday 15th August, Time: 09. 30am to 12pm.

To book a space email: cqac.seffl@gmail.com and a booking form will be sent out.

If you are on Facebook, Deeside Tackle is running a competition to win an angling starter kit, more below: