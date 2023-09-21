Four casualties reported following collision on the A55 in Cheshire

Four people were injured following a collision on the A55 in Cheshire on Wednesday evening.

The collision involving two cars took place on the A55/A483 just before 6.30 pm.

The incident prompted a swift response from all three emergency services.

The fire service said there were four 'casualties' as a result of the collision.

Thankfully, no one was trapped in either of the vehicles.

Firefighters in two Chester fire engines attended the scene, working with both the police and ambulance services.

They assisted in managing the traffic disruption caused by the collision and providing aid to the casualties.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "Two cars were involved in a collision, with all three emergency services responding to the incident."

"Four casualties were reported, none of them trapped in either vehicle."

"Firefighters assisted both police and ambulance with traffic management and casualty care."

