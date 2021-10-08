Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 8th Oct 2021

Former Wales international Neal Eardley signs for Connah’s Quay Nomads

Connah’s Quay Nomads have signed ex-Wales international, Neal Eardley. 

With over 300 Football League appearances and 16 Welsh International caps to his name, Eardley joins The  Nomads with a wealth of footballing knowledge, having most notably spent time at Oldham Athletic, Blackpool and  Lincoln City.

During his four seasons and Blackpool, Eardley also made 31 Premier League appearances for The  Tangerines. 

Having played through the Wales U17, U19 and U21 teams, Eardley made his Full International debut in a 1-0  victory over Bulgaria in August 2007 before gaining a further 15 caps. 

Since leaving Lincoln in 2020, Eardley has played briefly at both Burton Albion and Barrow. 

On Eardley’s signing, Nomads manager Craig Harrison said; “It’s really rare to have this opportunity at this point in the season  on a free transfer outside of the window – we’ve had the opportunity to bring Neal in – he’s got lots of experience of  playing at a very high level, still a good age still very fit, still very enthusiastic and still wants to play football – he’ll be  great on the pitch and off the pitch so he’s a fantastic addition.” 

Eardley will wear the number 22 shirt and will be available for selection pending international



