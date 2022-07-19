Former Northop Hall post office could be turned into house

A village post office in Flintshire which closed more than a decade ago could soon be transformed into a two-bedroom house.

The property on Village Road in Northop Hall has stood empty for a long period of time and is said to have fallen into a state of disrepair.

Proposals have now been submitted to Flintshire Council to convert the old post office building and the flat above it

into a house.

Developers SBR Property Limited, who are behind the scheme, said there was a need for housing in the area.

In a planning statement, they claimed it would also help to support local businesses.

They said: “The post office successfully ran for a number of years until it closed around a decade ago.

“The closure of the post office and the lack of opportunity for a small commercial property coincides with the slow rate of growth in the retail of the town.

“The proposed development provides much needed housing in the form of a single two-bedroom dwelling in the small but popular village of Northop Hall.

“The need to support the retail use of the local town and the lack of opportunity for commercial property in the area shows the importance for the housing in all forms.”

The building was first used as a post office in 1977 followed by the creation of a one-bedroom flat on the first floor in 1981.

The developers said the proposed house would benefit from off-street parking facilities, with space also available on the road outside.

They also highlighted the property’s proximity to the A55 dual carriageway as a selling point for future residents.

They added: “The property is now seen to be in a very poor state of disrepair meaning the property sticks out in such a well-established village.

“The proposal reuses a building that has lost its original use and status in Northop Hall and utilises what is already there for the need for low cost housing.”

A decision will be made on the application by the local authority at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).