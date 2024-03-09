Flintshire’s “Save the High Street” initiative expands after pilot success

Flintshire County Council’s ambitious “Save the High Street” initiative has announced an extension following its successful pilot phase.

Initially launched in November with support from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, the project has already made a positive impact on fourteen local traders by providing tailored business support aimed at revitalising Flintshire’s town centres.

Given the success of the initial pilot, the council’s Regeneration team is now seeking to extend this opportunity to another 15 businesses from April onwards.

This expansion is part of the broader SaveTheHighstreet.org movement, which since its inception in 2016, has been committed to injecting new life into the UK’s high streets with innovative strategies for business support.

The scheme, targeting areas such as Mold, Buckley, Flint, Holywell, Connah’s Quay, Shotton, and Queensferry, offers a comprehensive range of services including website development, financial advice, and marketing strategies designed to increase foot traffic and, by extension, sales.

Councillor David Healey, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy, said: “I would urge any local businesses to apply and find out what support they could potentially benefit from. Businesses in the pilot received a range of support, including website development, financial advice and marketing to draw more footfall.

“As a Council we are committed to helping businesses to thrive and in turn supporting the local high streets. The Regeneration team are currently running several schemes under the Town Centre Investment programme, whether you are looking for business support, property improvement or grants to put on activities to increase the vibrancy of the town centre.”

Each business participating in the Save the Highstreet project is assigned a coach who conducts a full health check and identifies areas which could be improved or developed.

Peridot Academy in Shotton is just one of the businesses who took part in the pilot.

Owner Donna Oldfield-Sterry said: “I have been lucky enough to have Jo as my mentor. She is incredibly supportive and non-judgemental. Already, I have had my eyes opened to what improvements I need to make to ensure the success of my business.

“I have already been able to make decisions on the direction I would like to take my business in, and I am looking forward to discussing these in week 4 and beyond. I would like to thank Flintshire County Council and the Accelerator programme for this opportunity and I am excited to see where this goes.”

Anwen Baglin from Mati & Meg, added: “I am feeling far more optimistic about the business since the start of the programme. Our meetings have left me feeling more hopeful about the future of my business. Lorna is very approachable and encouraging and very easy to chat to.”

To register your interest click here.

Find out more about the Town Centre Investment programme here.