Flintshire’s Oil Monster acquired by industry specialist Slicker Recycling

Flintshire’s oil and waste recycling firm, Oil Monster, has been acquired by industry specialist Slicker Recycling. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Sandycroft-based company operates a 10-truck fleet that collects waste oil throughout the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mark Olpin, the Executive Chairman of Worcestershire-based Slicker Recycling, said that Oil Monster’s exceptional reputation and close alignment with Slicker’s environmental vision made it a perfect fit. The company sees this as a significant opportunity to increase its market share in the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The acquired firm will continue to function under its existing brand identity, with its well-respected General Manager, Lorna Roberts, remaining at the helm. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mark Olpin said, “Oil Monster is a business which is trusted by its large customer base and carries an exceptional reputation for its expertise in the collection of waste lubricating oil.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The acquisition will help Slicker Recycling support Oil Monster’s customers with their carbon cutting and sustainability agendas. This includes re-refining waste oil back into base oil through Slicker’s own re-refinery. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We welcome everyone at Oil Monster into the Slicker family and look forward to working with them to deliver further innovation and growth in the years ahead,” Olpin added. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The cost of the acquisition remains undisclosed. Slicker Recycling, headquartered in Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, provides more details on its services and expertise on its website www.slickerrecycling.com. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News