Flintshire’s Oil Monster acquired by industry specialist Slicker Recycling
Flintshire’s oil and waste recycling firm, Oil Monster, has been acquired by industry specialist Slicker Recycling.
The Sandycroft-based company operates a 10-truck fleet that collects waste oil throughout the UK.
Mark Olpin, the Executive Chairman of Worcestershire-based Slicker Recycling, said that Oil Monster’s exceptional reputation and close alignment with Slicker’s environmental vision made it a perfect fit. The company sees this as a significant opportunity to increase its market share in the UK.
The acquired firm will continue to function under its existing brand identity, with its well-respected General Manager, Lorna Roberts, remaining at the helm.
Mark Olpin said, “Oil Monster is a business which is trusted by its large customer base and carries an exceptional reputation for its expertise in the collection of waste lubricating oil.”
The acquisition will help Slicker Recycling support Oil Monster’s customers with their carbon cutting and sustainability agendas. This includes re-refining waste oil back into base oil through Slicker’s own re-refinery.
“We welcome everyone at Oil Monster into the Slicker family and look forward to working with them to deliver further innovation and growth in the years ahead,” Olpin added.
The cost of the acquisition remains undisclosed. Slicker Recycling, headquartered in Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, provides more details on its services and expertise on its website www.slickerrecycling.com.
