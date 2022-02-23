Flintshire’s fortnight of St David’s celebrations

A fortnight of virtual activities to remember St David, Patron Saint of Wales are set to take place in Flintshire.

Menter Iaith Fflint a Wrecsam will be holding activities between February 19th and March 5th.

A Menter Iaith is an independent community organisation working to increase and strengthen the use of Welsh locally

“Following the success of last year’s virtual St David’s Day celebrations, we want to make sure there is something for everyone again this year.”

Working in partnership with Flintshire Council, Menter Iaith Fflint a Wrecsam will be offering a variety of virtual activities to enjoy including Orielodl design videos, cookery workshops and more.

In addition, they will be sharing information about other local Welsh language and bilingual activities over the fortnight from ourselves and other organisations.

The Leader of the Council, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be working with Menter Iaith Fflint a Wrecsam once again to celebrate St David’s Day.”

“Celebrating our Welsh culture and heritage is a very special event in Flintshire and is very important to us.”

“The programme of events is an opportunity for everyone to participate and enjoy the celebrations.”

“I would like to thank Menter Iaith for all their hard work pulling this varied programme together and the organisations who are involved and are participating in the activities.”

Chief Executive of Menter Iaith Fflint a Wrecsam, Gill Stephen, said;

“The St David’s Day celebrations have been growing in popularity each year and have now become established as a hugely popular and prominent event in the calendar of the people of Flintshire. ”

“This is an opportunity for everyone to celebrate the Welsh identity of the county and everyone of all ages is welcome to join in the fun, Welsh speakers or not.”

You can find information about all these on Menter Iaith Fflint a Wrecsam social media – click here

To join the celebrations, remember to use #DewiSiryFflint and follow Menter Iaith Fflint a Wrecsam’s social media platforms.

Twitter: @fflintawrecsam

Facebook: menteriaithffaw