Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 9th Nov 2021

Flintshire Trading Standards warning over WhatsApp and text message scam targeting “elderly parents”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Residents in Flintshire are warned about a text message and WhatsApp scam that sees fraudsters attempting to steal money.

Flintshire Trading Standards has issued a warning about the scam which targets elderly parents with adult children.

The message comes from an unknown number claiming to be from your child, who is letting you know they have changed their phone number.

Flintshire Trading Standards said: “The message will then go on to ask for money to be sent urgently to help them pay a bill or a debt.”

“Sometimes, the scammer will engage in what appears to be a genuine conversation before asking for money to be sent.”

“A number of residents have fallen victim to this scam and sent money believing that they are helping their child.”

“Should you receive such messages, you should do extra checks to ensure the request is genuinely from your child.”

“DO NOT RESPOND DIRECTLY TO THESE MESSAGES.”

“Please talk to any parents, guardians and relatives to make them aware of this scam.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Garden City Collision: Police appeal for cyclist “who may hold vital information” to come forward

News

New ‘Maggie’s’ cancer support centre coming to North Wales

News

“It is in all our interests for us to work together” – Health Minister reiterates need for face coverings

News

No mandatory Covid jabs for NHS front line staff in Wales says Health Minister

News

Going to sleep between 10 and 11pm linked to lower risk of heart disease, new study finds

News

Three weeks to go before HMRC stops making tax credits and child benefit payments to Post Office card accounts

News

Celebrate your inner Robin at Burton Mere Wetlands on the Dee Estuary

News

Arriva Bus Wales: “discussions are continuing” in bid to avoid drivers strike

News

“Support the NHS this winter by getting your booster vaccination” – Health Minister

News





Read 360,244 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn