Flintshire Trading Standards warning over WhatsApp and text message scam targeting “elderly parents”

Residents in Flintshire are warned about a text message and WhatsApp scam that sees fraudsters attempting to steal money.

Flintshire Trading Standards has issued a warning about the scam which targets elderly parents with adult children.

The message comes from an unknown number claiming to be from your child, who is letting you know they have changed their phone number.

Flintshire Trading Standards said: “The message will then go on to ask for money to be sent urgently to help them pay a bill or a debt.”

“Sometimes, the scammer will engage in what appears to be a genuine conversation before asking for money to be sent.”

“A number of residents have fallen victim to this scam and sent money believing that they are helping their child.”

“Should you receive such messages, you should do extra checks to ensure the request is genuinely from your child.”

“DO NOT RESPOND DIRECTLY TO THESE MESSAGES.”

“Please talk to any parents, guardians and relatives to make them aware of this scam.”