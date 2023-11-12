Flintshire to pay tribute to fallen soldiers and ex-service personnel on Remembrance Sunday

This Remembrance Sunday, Flintshire will stand in solemn tribute to soldiers and ex-service personnel who have laid down their lives in service to the nation. On a day marked by commemorative parades and processions, towns and villages across the county will come together to remember the country's fallen heroes. In preparation for these events, several road closures will be implemented throughout the county, including in Connah's Quay, Hawarden, Buckley, Flint, Mold, Penyffordd, Holywell, Bagillt, and Caergwrle. Residents are advised to consult the One Network website for detailed information on these closures. In Connah's Quay, the Connah's Quay & Shotton Interservices Committee extends an invitation to all to join their Annual Service of Remembrance. The assembly is scheduled for 9.30am at the Civic Hall, with the service commencing at 10pm. Following the service, a parade will lead to the Connah's Quay & Shotton War Memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony. Similarly, Hawarden will observe a Remembrance parade, assembling at the Gladstone Playing Fields Car Park at 10.30am, followed by a service and wreath-laying at the Hawarden Memorial. Flint's Armistice Parade and Service will take place at the Cenotaph at 3:00 pm, with the parade starting from the British Legion at 2:45 pm. In Mold, the Remembrance Sunday Service will begin with a parade from Daniel Owen Square to St Mary's Church at 9:30 am. The church service will be followed by an Act of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. Buckley's events will start with a parade at 09:30, leading up to a service at St Matthew's Church, and concluding with a return parade to the precinct way car park. Events organised across Flintshire, reflect the county's commitment to honouring the sacrifices made by its servicemen and women. The parades and services are not just a tribute to those who have fallen but also a reminder of the enduring spirit of gratitude and respect that the community holds for its veterans and their families. As the county comes together in remembrance, it reinforces the values of courage, sacrifice, and solidarity that are at the heart of these commemorations.

National Service of Remembrance

In the first Remembrance Sunday service since the Coronation in May of this year, His Majesty The King will be joined by Members of The Royal Family, the Prime Minister, senior politicians, defence chiefs and faith leaders to mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.

Around 10,000 veterans and 800 Armed Forces personnel members from all three services will march past the Cenotaph in London on Sunday, with thousands more members of the public expected to line Whitehall in London to pay their respects.

Remembrance Sunday is a time of extraordinary unity as communities gather to remember all those who have died on our behalf and tens of thousands of Armed Forces personnel will take part in.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "The courage and commitment shown by our servicemen and women, both today and throughout the generations that came before them, is humbling and I know many across the country will be honouring their memory today in quiet reflection."

"Recent events have served as a stark reminder that we cannot take the hard-earned peace we live in for granted, which is why I am honoured to lay a wreath on behalf of the nation in the memory of all those that have lost their lives defending our country and the values we hold so close."

"I am determined to ensure we never forget the ultimate sacrifice they have made."

Of the 9,910 individuals marching this year, 304 different Armed Forces and civilian organisations will be represented, as well as around 300 veterans not affiliated with an association, who have been invited by The Royal British Legion to march for the first time.

Those marching will also include Nuclear Test Veterans who for the first time, will wear a medal acknowledging their important service. The Nuclear Test Medal was announced by the Prime Minister in November 70 years after the first British test of a nuclear weapon, and recognises military, civilian, and overseas staff and personnel who participated in Britain's nuclear testing programme in the 1950s and 1960s.

Among those marching will be people of all ages – from 100-year-old Second World War veterans through to children of servicemen and women who have died in conflict, with the youngest marcher being just eight years old.

Many of those marching will reflect particularly on conflicts which mark a major anniversary this year, such as the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement and the 20th anniversary of the start of the UK's military operations in Iraq.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

