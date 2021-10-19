Flintshire: Thunderstorm warning in place as heavy rain and strong winds predicted tomorrow

A thunderstorm warning has been put in place covering the whole of Wales with heavy rain and strong winds expected to hit the region say the Met Office.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning effective from 4am until 12pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

The weather agency said thunderstorms may cause some disruption for a brief period in the morning.

The Met Office has advised there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The Met Office said: “An area of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move quickly eastwards across Wales and southwestern England into parts of central, southern and eastern England during Wednesday morning.

“Many areas will see a spell of rain whilst some places will be affected by thunderstorms bringing a brief period of heavy rain, lightning, and strong, gusty winds with hail also affecting some spots.

“Gusts will tend to peak at 40-50 mph, but whilst very unlikely in any one place, much stronger winds are possible here and there, then potentially damaging some structures.”