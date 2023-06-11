Flintshire students put their language skills to the test on Spanish cultural trip

A group of Spanish language students from Flintshire sampled the culture, cuisine and sights of the country during an educational trip to Andalucia. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Almost 30 Argoed High School GCSE Spanish students, accompanied by four members of staff, spent three days exploring the historical cities of Granada and Córdoba. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The first stop in their packed schedule was the Cuevas del Sacromonte Museum, a unique cluster of eleven preserved cave houses. On a guided tour, the students learned about the history of the gypsy people who lived there, and their customs, traditions, and crafts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

After a lunch in the local area, the students visited the Alhambra Palace, a magnificent palace, fortress and citadel whose history dates back to the 9th century. Built on a hilltop overlooking Granada, with beautiful gardens and water features, the incredible structure is one of the most important examples of Islamic architecture in Spain. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In the evening, the students headed back to central Granada for dinner followed by an exciting flamenco show, the dance that originates from the Andalusia region. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On the final full day, the students travelled by coach to Córdoba to explore the famous Mosque-Cathedral. The city’s historic old town is a World Heritage Site and is home to the Jewish quarter and the Roman Bridge which the students also visited. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As well as visiting the sights, the students had some free time to do some shopping for souvenirs and had the opportunity to sample typical cuisine including tapas, picadillo soup, and desserts typical of the region. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It’s the first time that the school has run the trip to Spain but, based on its success, plans are already in place to run it again next year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Virginie Butler, curriculum leader MFL, who organised the trip, said: “The trip was amazing and the students were all so well behaved, they are a credit to our school. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Andalucia is a very “Spanish” destination where very little English is spoken so the students did have to use their Spanish to do shopping and order food and drinks which was a great opportunity to practice their language skills. As a result, I think the students benefited massively from the trip, not only from a cultural point of view and seeing such spectacular sights, but also from having to use and listen to Spanish language all around them. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The students really enjoyed the experience and had a wonderful time; one of them was so mesmerised by the flamenco show that she is going to start taking classes, which is fantastic! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I would like to thank our staff Mr Andrew, Miss Sheard and Miss Blunt for helping to navigate us around the narrow streets of Granada and Córdoba, and look after the children, they were a great team to travel with. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

