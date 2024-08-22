Flintshire Students celebrate exam success amidst notable achievements across schools

Students across Flintshire are celebrating today as they receive their GCSE results, marking the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.

The county has seen significant successes across multiple schools, with students achieving remarkable grades, particularly in challenging circumstances.

Councillor Mared Eastwood, Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, and Culture, expressed her pride in the students’ achievements: “The Council is very proud of all of our learners for their hard work to achieve the grades they have received.”

“I hope that these results will enable them to proceed to post-16 education courses or to find suitable training or employment. I wish them every success and encourage them to continue to strive to achieve their very best.”

Chief Officer for Education and Youth, Claire Homard, also extended her congratulations: “I would like to warmly congratulate all of our learners receiving their GCSE results.’

“The celebrations today are a culmination of their commitment and hard work and the dedication of the staff in our schools in teaching and supporting them.”

“I also recognise the work of parents and carers in supporting and encouraging their children over many years of education and I thank them for working in partnership with our schools.”

Connah’s Quay High School: Record-Breaking Results

Connah’s Quay High School has reported its highest-ever performance in GCSE Science and significant improvements in Maths.

A higher percentage of learners secured A*-C grades across all core subjects, with exceptional performances in PE, French, Music, and the Skills Challenge, where many students exceeded their target grades.

Inclusivity remains a cornerstone of the school’s ethos, with near 100% pass rates at A*-G and many English as an Additional Language (EAL) learners meeting the Level 2 Inclusion threshold.

Headteacher James Forber expressed pride in these achievements: “We are incredibly proud of our learners’ success this year, with improved A*-C pass rates across all core subjects, our best-ever results in Science, and significant improvements in Maths.”

Top achievers at Connah’s Quay High School included:

Kristupas Kirklys: 7 A*’s, 1 A

Medhasree Chiluvuri: 6 A*'s, 2 A's, 1 B

Jack Foster: 6 A*'s, 2 A's, 1 B

Charli Pipe: 4 A*'s, 5 A's

Mia Booth: 5 A*'s, 4 A's

Thomas Low: 4 A*'s, 3 A's, 2 B's

Latisha Colegate: 5 A*'s, 2 A's, 2 B's

Indie Grimster: 1 A*, 6 A's, 1 B

Lucas Seery: 4 A*'s, 4 A's

Elfed High School: Exceeding Expectations

Elfed High School celebrated another year of exceptional GCSE results, with outcomes far exceeding national expectations.

The school has grown in popularity, known for its blend of academic excellence and dedicated pastoral care.

Deputy Headteacher Mrs Leanne Eyre praised the students, stating: “Year 11 2024 have been an outstanding cohort.”

“Their results today reflect their hard work, commitment, and resilience.”

“Sometimes we forget the level of challenge this year group has had to deal with as a result of the pandemic, and this makes their achievements today even more impressive.”

Elfed High also highlighted the successes of several top achievers:

Oscar Taylor

Marcel Bankski

Ash Cooper

Daisy Drew

Atalia Molico-Franco

Haf Peers Buxton

Elizabeth Rush

Mrs Eyre added that students have secured places at various Post-16 providers, apprenticeships, and roles in major organisations such as Airbus and JCB, as well as in the Armed Forces.

Hawarden High School: A Year of Success

Hawarden High School reported that a significant number of students achieved higher-grade GCSE passes, reflecting their hard work and determination.

Headteacher Mr. Simon Budgen commended the students: “Our students have shown remarkable perseverance and commitment, and they should be extremely proud of their results. It is especially pleasing to see 80% of students achieving the gold standard of five GCSEs at Grades A*-C, with over half of all grades awarded being A*, A, or B.”

Among the notable successes at Hawarden High School were:

Ruby Wall: 10 A*, 1 A

Dylan Smallwood: 8 A*, 4 A

Izabelle Humphreys: 8 A*, 2 A, 1 B

Reuben Marzal: 7 A*, 3 A

Emily Williams: 6 A*, 5 A, 1 B

Callum Hodgson: 6 A*, 1 A, 2 B, 2 C

Daniel Altman: 5 A*, 4 A, 2 B

Ben Bate: 5 A*, 3 A, 3 B

Mr. Budgen also expressed deep appreciation for the support from teaching staff, parents, and the wider community.

Alun School: Consistent Excellence

Alun School continued its tradition of academic excellence with outstanding GCSE and BTEC results.

The school celebrated nearly 20 students achieving 10 or more A*/A grades and almost 60 students achieving 5 or more A*/A grades.

The top 9 students each accumulated over 700 points, underscoring the school’s high academic standards.

Headteacher Jane Cooper remarked, “Pupils at the Alun continue to thrive and achieve excellent results, and this is yet again demonstrated this year with students achieving excellent results which will be a launch to their future success.”

Many students are expected to return to the school’s sixth form to continue their studies.

Ysgol Treffynnon: Celebrating Resilience

Ysgol Treffynnon Headteacher John Weir praised the resilience of students who achieved outstanding GCSE results despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“We are thrilled that every student who attended Ysgol Treffynnon has secured the qualifications they need to take the next step in their education, employment, or training,” he said.

Mr. Weir also highlighted the achievements of top students at Ysgol Treffynnon:

Vanessa Poppa: 10 A*/A grades, 4 B grades

Abigail Frost: 10 A*/A grades, 4 B grades

Isabelle Hayes: 8 A*/A grades, 5 B grades

Calin Pellicci: 6 A*/A grades, 4 B grades

James Evans: 6 A*/A grades, 3 B grades

Tobi Kadelka-Williams: 6 A*/A grades, 6 B grades

Ellie Austin: 5 A*/A grades, 6 B grades

He expressed immense pride in the students’ dedication and the unwavering support from the school community.

St. David’s Saltney: Headteacher pride in the students’ accomplishments.

St. David’s High School celebrated its students’ academic and personal achievements, with results reflecting the school’s commitment to a holistic approach to education.

Headteacher Steven Richardson expressed pride in the students’ accomplishments, stating: “Their success is a testament to their hard work, determination, and the unwavering support from our dedicated staff and their families.”

Notable achievers at St. David’s High School included:

Poppy Schofield: 9 A* to A, 7 B

James Bell: 6 A* to A, 9 B

Nicola Prince: 5 A* to A, 12 B

Katie Hart: 4 A* to A, 12 B

Many students have secured places in sixth forms, colleges, and apprenticeship programmes.

Flint High School: Supporting Every Student

Flint High School reported strong results, particularly among its top-performing students.

Deputy Headteacher Alli Jamieson congratulated the students on their achievements: “They have been a fantastic year group and have contributed so much to our school community. These outcomes are a reflection of their hard work, and they are very well deserved.”

Top performers at Flint High School included:

Marta Kosek: 12 A*/A

Asha Stevens: 10 A*/A

Jack Vincent: 9 A*/A

Hari Davies: 8 A*/A

Ashley Kerr: 7 A*/A

Liam Bradley: 7 A*/A

Calum Evans: 6 A*/A and 5 Bs

Finley Scarisbrick: 6 A*/A and 4 Bs

Dylan Wilson: 5 A*/A and 4 Bs

Amber Lay: 4 A*/A and 5 Bs

Eifion Carrington: 4 A*/A and 5 Bs

Dylan Davies-Abbott: 3 A*/A and 7 Bs

Magdelena Kryszczuk: 3 A*/A and 7 Bs

The school ensured that every student received the necessary support and guidance for their next steps, with many students choosing to continue their education at Flint High’s sixth form.

Argoed High Shines with Impressive GCSE Achievements

Students and staff at Argoed High School are celebrating an excellent set of GCSE results, reflecting the hard work and commitment students have shown over the last five years.

Several individuals have achieved outstanding results, including:

Henry Eagleton: 10 A* grades

Cerys Devlin: 6 A* grades, 3 A grades

Ella Titcombe: 4 A* grades, 6 A grades

Kade Fletcher: 3 A* grades, 5 A grades

Jessie Astbury: 2 A* grades, 5 A grades

Archie Jones-Griffin: 2 A* grades, 4 A grades

Jake Heywood: 7 A grades

Sam Rowe: 7 A grades

Headteacher Paul Smith expressed his pride in the students’ achievements: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of all our GCSE students, and our Year 10 students who have also secured some fantastic results, which bodes well for a successful time next year.”

He added, “Although in the past now, these students’ school years were still impacted by the pandemic, and they should be commended on their resilience to overcome this disruption and complete their examinations successfully this year.”

Mr. Smith also highlighted the importance of recognizing the progress made by students of all abilities: “It is incredibly rewarding to see the progress made by individual students of all abilities, and we wish them the best of luck for their future. I would like to thank our team of dedicated staff for all their hard work, and our parents for their support throughout.”