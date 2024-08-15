Flintshire students celebrate A-Level success as results roll in

Students across all school-based sixth forms in Flintshire are celebrating today as the class of 2024 receives their long-awaited A-Level exam results.

The day marks a significant milestone for these young individuals, with results reflecting years of hard work and dedication.

Councillor Mared Eastwood, Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, and Culture, expressed her heartfelt congratulations to the students.

“The Council warmly congratulates all post-16 learners in Flintshire on their hard work in achieving their results. I know that these young people have worked hard, and I hope the qualifications they receive today enable them to move to the next step of their journey, whether in education, training, or employment. I am delighted for all of them and wish them every success.”

Chief Officer for Education and Youth, Claire Homard, also praised the achievements of Flintshire’s students, highlighting the collective efforts that led to this success.

“Today is the culmination of years of hard work undertaken by Flintshire’s students and the skill and dedication of their staff in preparing them for their examinations. Each young person can be very proud of their achievements, and I wish them every success in their future. I acknowledge the support of their families as well in guiding them throughout their studies.”

Schools across the county are sharing in the celebrations, with Flint High School, Hawarden High School, and Alun School particularly highlighting their students’ impressive performances.

Flint High School is immensely proud of the achievements of its Year 13 students. Headteacher Claire Millington expressed her excitement at seeing so many students continuing their education at university. “I am immensely proud of the achievements of our Year 12 and 13 students. Our staff and parents have focused on supporting the students and on encouraging them to work hard and give 100 percent effort. This attitude has really paid off in these results.”

Notable achievements at Flint High School include:

Alyssa Hough : Studying Animation at Reading University.

: Studying Animation at Reading University. Joe Williams : Studying Computer Science at Aberystwyth University.

: Studying Computer Science at Aberystwyth University. Tayler Jones : Studying Drama and Creative Writing at Chester University.

: Studying Drama and Creative Writing at Chester University. Sarah Massey : Studying English and American Studies at Nottingham University.

: Studying English and American Studies at Nottingham University. Megan Pearson : Studying Sport Psychology at Loughborough University.

: Studying Sport Psychology at Loughborough University. Cerys Hughes : Studying Policing at York University.

: Studying Policing at York University. Jay Harmes : Studying English Literature at Reading University.

: Studying English Literature at Reading University. Jessica Roberts : Achieved A*AAB and will study Theatre Design at Salford University.

: Achieved A*AAB and will study Theatre Design at Salford University. Stevie Duncan: Achieved A*AB and will study Psychology at Cardiff University.

The school’s Year 13 LLS sport students also excelled, with Heather Clarkson (DDD*) going on to study Sports Coaching at Liverpool Hope University and Leda Tsvetkova (D*DD) pursuing Sport and Exercise Science at Chester University.

Sam Harbour, Head of Sixth Form at Flint High School, commented on the results: “I am really pleased with our results this year. We are delighted with the students’ achievements and wish them all the best in their future pathways: university, further education, apprenticeships or work. We know that their experiences at our school over the years have helped prepare them for the challenges and successes that lie ahead of them.”

Hawarden High School Assistant Headteacher and Head of Sixth Form, Mrs. Izzi Birch, also expressed her pride in the school’s results. “I am immensely proud of our students’ remarkable accomplishments in their A-levels this year. Their perseverance and commitment, especially in navigating through challenging circumstances throughout their education, are truly commendable.”

Notable achievements at Hawarden High School include:

Callum Evans : Achieved A*AAAA in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Physics, Design & Technology, and Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate. He will study Financial Mathematics at the University of Nottingham.

: Achieved A*AAAA in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Physics, Design & Technology, and Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate. He will study Financial Mathematics at the University of Nottingham. Lily Lochhead: Achieved A*A*AA in Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate, she will fulfil her dream of studying medicine at Keele University.

Achieved A*A*AA in Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate, she will fulfil her dream of studying medicine at Keele University. Milly West : Earned AAAA in Chemistry, History, English Literature, and Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate and will study History at the University of Edinburgh.

: Earned AAAA in Chemistry, History, English Literature, and Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate and will study History at the University of Edinburgh. Eleanor Hughes : Achieved A*AA in English Literature, History, and Art. She will be studying History of Art at the University of Edinburgh.

: Achieved A*AA in English Literature, History, and Art. She will be studying History of Art at the University of Edinburgh. Tom Evans : Secured AAA in Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics and will pursue a degree in Biomedical Sciences at Cardiff University.

: Secured AAA in Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics and will pursue a degree in Biomedical Sciences at Cardiff University. Ffion Roberts : Earned AAB in Geography, English Literature, and Welsh Baccalaureate, and will study Environmental Science at the University of Liverpool.

: Earned AAB in Geography, English Literature, and Welsh Baccalaureate, and will study Environmental Science at the University of Liverpool. Ben Davies : Received ABB in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and is set to study Aerospace Engineering at the University of Bath.

: Received ABB in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and is set to study Aerospace Engineering at the University of Bath. Erin Fordwhalley has secured her place at University of Manchester to read medicine after achieving an amazing A*A*AB in Chemistry, Physics, Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate and Mathematics (main picture above)

has secured her place at University of Manchester to read medicine after achieving an amazing A*A*AB in Chemistry, Physics, Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate and Mathematics (main picture above) Hannah Brambles has achieved an outstanding AAAA in Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics and Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate and will now study Chemistry with a year in industry at the University of Bristol (main picture above)

Alun School reported an exceptional set of results, with Head of Sixth Form Lynne Williams and Headteacher Jane Cooper commending the students’ efforts.

Top achievers at Alun School include: