Flintshire student recognised for sustainability in national hospitality competition

A skilled student’s sustainable vision secured her a prestigious inaugural hospitality prize.

This year’s Nestlé Professional Toque d’Or competition introduced the Green Spatula Award, a special accolade presented in partnership with The World Association of Chefs’ Societies and won by Coleg Cambria learner Victoria Royer.

Originally from Belgium and now living in Hope, Flintshire, Victoria wowed judges with her knowledge and ability both front-of-house (FOH) and in creating ideas which were technically sound and environmentally friendly, “showcasing an exceptional understanding of sustainability’s role within the hospitality industry”.

Balancing her studies with work at a local hotel and ‘student takeover days’ at the college’s popular Iâl Restaurant at Yale Wrexham, she took part in numerous challenges and activities.

These included a trip to Nestlé’s partner farm in Suffolk to explore regenerative agriculture, St Bartholomew’s Hospital, London, and Wyken Vineyards to hear all about the wine making process.

“Sustainability is important to me and was at the heart of this competition, so I was thrilled and shocked to receive this prize, and to be the first to do so,” said Victoria, currently studying a Level 3 Diploma in Food and Beverage Supervision.

“It was a real learning curve, especially the wine and water pairing, and the heats were over several days, so it was a lot of work, but an amazing experience and I look forward to putting the trophy on top of my mantelpiece!”

Cambria Assessor and Instructor/Demonstrator Judith Hudson added: “It was a rigorous and immersive process but highly enjoyable and Victoria did incredibly well.

“We had four front-of-house and three back-of-house learners through to the heats stage of the competition, held in York – well done to you all.”

Mentored and guided by a distinguished panel of judges, including Michelin-star chef Adam Handling MBE and his FOH director George Hersey, the final contestants displayed skills, creativity and passion covering topics such as food provenance and how hospitality plays an important role in supporting communities.

Among Victoria’s ideas were a ‘living wall’ of herbs and edible plants and flowers, to promote and host a coffee morning for a local charity, and collaboration with organisations such as Incredible Edible.

Adam Handling congratulated the contestants and said it was “such a privilege” to be part of Toque d’Or, adding: “The energy, the drive, and the commitment these young people showed was seriously impressive.

“Competitions like this are where careers are made and I have no doubt we’ll be seeing many of them doing amazing things in the years to come.”

Katya Simmons, Managing Director of Nestlé Professional UK and Ireland, said: “We’re immensely proud to support the next generation of hospitality professionals, working hand-in-hand with industry partners to give students meaningful, real-life experience.”

