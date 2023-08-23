Flintshire rescue’s urgent appeal as nearly £10,000 needed for puppy’s life changing surgery
A Flintshire animal rescue is making a heartfelt plea to the public to assist a 10-month-old puppy born with a deformed foot.
Eve’s story began when she was rejected by her breeder at just 8 weeks old because of her deformity.
Since that time, she has found a temporary home with Skylor’s Rescue in Dobshill.
However, the journey to ensure she lives a comfortable life is far from over.
The charity has managed to raise £2,575, but a staggering £9,500 is still needed.
This sum was quoted by a specialist vet to give Eve the mobility and comfort she deserves.
The operation is complex. Eve’s Radius and Ulnar aren’t fused together, and there’s a loose bone in her elbow that needs removing.
The procedure will involve fusing the Radius and Ulna and removing her toes, to fit a special prosthetic to help her walk.
An amputation, often a common solution, isn’t suitable for Eve because of her expected weight when fully grown.
While Eve’s story is deeply moving, it isn’t unique. Across the UK, animal rescue centres face unprecedented challenges, including rising vet bills.
The RSPCA has reported a concerning 24% increase in abandoned pets due to the rising cost of living.
Shelters are sounding the alarm, saying they’re swamped with the surge of animals.
Skylor’s Rescue, in a recent post on their Facebook page, emphasised the urgency: “A new JustGiving page has been created to help raise the vital funds. If you can donate, even £1, it will make a huge difference to this young dog’s future, ensuring a happy and pain-free life.”
Dawn Taylor from the rescue stated: “We’re only a small family-run rescue in North Wales, but we aim for the best lives for our dogs, regardless of the circumstances. Please support Eve.”
