Flintshire pub owners launch appeal over refusal of extension plans

The owners of a pub in Flintshire have launched an appeal after plans to extend the premises were refused.

Paddock Inns Limited wants to create extra space for dining at the Celtic Arms in Northop.

The company applied to Flintshire Council in January this year to add an orangery with a retractable roof to the former golf clubhouse, which is located in the grounds of Northop County Park.

However, permission was denied by planning officials from the local authority, who described the aluminium structure as “an undesirable form of development” which would be out of keeping with the existing building.

The Sale-based firm has now lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate in a bid to have the decision overturned.

It follows a planning agent acting on its behalf claiming it would allow for greater social distancing at the pub to stop the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement to inspectors, Thomas Hughes said: “The new orangery is a well-designed good quality contemporary style coated aluminium structure with a retractable roof that offers all year-round external dining.

“The design will create a safe, healthy and secure environment ensuring Covid-19 safety guidelines can be met.

“The development is located within an existing developed zone that has a mixture of mock Georgian and contemporary style buildings.

“The proposed development will safeguard local employment and strengthen the future business model of the Celtic Arms.”

He added: “There is sufficient parking to accommodate the proposed extension, diner numbers will probably be equal to pre-Covid-19 numbers.

“The extension allows for the increase in dinners, but with more space between tables and the flow of continuous fresh air across the external dining area.”

Council officers also raised concerns over the impact on the nearby Grade II*-listed park and gardens at Soughton Hall.

But Mr Hughes said it would have “little effect” on the historic character of the area.

A decision will be made on the appeal by an inspector appointed by the Welsh Government at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

[Feature photo courtesy of Jed Exodus]