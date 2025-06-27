Flintshire police warn parents after seizure of illegal e-bikes and scooters

North Flintshire police have published images of nuisance illegal motor vehicles recently seized, warning parents that unauthorised e-scooters and e-bikes will be confiscated and crushed.

“Stop buying them for your children if you have no intention of taking them to a legal facility,” the team said. “We will prosecute parents for offences of using, causing or permitting uninsured or unlicensed driving.”

Officers also attended a road traffic collision in which an off-road motorcyclist crashed into a wall, sustaining only minor injuries. Police said the rider had concealed the bike before alerting emergency services, diverting vital resources from other incidents.

The warning and collision report come as officers continue Neighbourhood Policing Action Week, working alongside partner agencies to check on vulnerable residents and deter anti-social behaviour. PCSOs have joined British Transport Police on joint patrols to boost visible presence across North Flintshire.

In the past 24 hours, the North Flintshire team attended 60 calls for service, including eight grade P0 emergencies responded to on lights and sirens. Among these were three domestic incidents, three concerns for safety and five reports of antisocial behaviour.

Two arrests were made, one for recall to prison and another for assaulting an officer after the offender spat at staff once helped to his feet.

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News