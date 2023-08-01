Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 1st Aug 2023

Flintshire police appeal for help identifying man linked to an incident last month

Police have posted an appeal on Facebook, asking the community for help in identifying a person linked to an incident in Flintshire last month. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The North Flintshire neighbourhood police team said the incident, the details of which have not been revealed, happened in Oakenholt on the afternoon of Tuesday, 18 July. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The social media post reads: “DO YOU KNOW THIS PERSON? Officers want to talk to this person about an incident that occurred in Oakenholt on the afternoon of Tues 18 July. If you know or have any information that could help us identify them, please contact us via our live webchat or on 101, quoting ref 23000650250.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

