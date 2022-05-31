Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 31st May 2022

Flintshire: Police advice to bicycle owners following uptick in thefts over recent weeks

Police have issued advice to bicycle owners in Flintshire following an uptick in thefts over recent weeks.

PCSO Dean Sawyer said:  “It appears that these incidents are the result of opportunist-thieves, which means that in the majority of instances, bikes that weren’t locked with a chain & padlock – or similar device –  have been taken from gardens of residential homes, and other public places alike.”

North Wales Police’s message is clear and simple said Dan, “please don’t make it easy for the thief – keep it locked to keep it safe!”

“Another option is to store the bike inside your home or the garden shed, ensuring that the door has been securely locked.”

“Having your home protected by CCTV Cameras is always a great option, and it could capture vital evidence should the worse happen.”

“Also, please remember to lock your vehicle(s) that are parked outside your home or on the street close-by, and never leave valuables on the vehicles seats in case the attract the attention of passing thieves.”

“Don’t make it easy for them.” He said.



