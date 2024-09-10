Flintshire MPs support cuts to Winter Fuel Payments in Commons vote

Flintshire MPs Mark Tami (Alyn and Deeside) and Becky Gittins (Clwyd West) supported the government’s decision to scale back Winter Fuel Payments, a move expected to affect millions of pensioners.

This afternoon’s vote, passed by a majority of 120 (348-228), rejects a Conservative motion condemning the cuts to the allowance, which has traditionally provided up to £300 to all pensioners in England and Wales to help with heating costs during the colder months.

The government’s new policy will now make the Winter Fuel Payment means-tested, limiting eligibility to pensioners on Pension Credit.

This significant shift will see around 10 million older people lose access to the benefit this winter, sparking widespread concern among charities and social welfare groups.

Defending the cuts, government ministers cited the need to address a growing budget deficit, which currently stands at £22 billion.

Critics warn that the impact on vulnerable groups could be devastating. Age UK, one of the leading charities for older people, has voiced its alarm over the changes.

According to their analysis, 2.5 million pensioners on low incomes could be significantly affected, with 1.6 million living in poverty set to lose their winter fuel payments. A further 900,000 pensioners, who are just above the poverty line, will also lose out.

Caroline Abrahams, Director of Age UK, described the cuts as “a blow to millions of older people already struggling with the rising cost of living.”

She went on to say, “This will leave many pensioners facing tough decisions on whether to heat their homes or buy food this winter. We urge the government to rethink this policy before the cold weather sets in.”