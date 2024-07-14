Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 14th Jul 2024

Flintshire: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain on Monday

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain expected to spread across the UK on Monday, prompting concerns about potential flooding and disruptions.

The warning is in effect from 8 am to midnight, with significant rainfall and thunderstorms anticipated.

The Met Office has said: “Outbreaks of rain, some heavy and thundery, will spread steadily north across the area during Monday.”

“Some torrential downpours are likely in places, with 15 to 20 mm falling in less than an hour and as much as 30 to 40 mm in three hours.”

“This is likely to lead to localised flooding, slower travel times, and a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.”

“Some of the heavy rain may be accompanied by lightning, bringing a further hazard.”

“The heavy rain will slowly ease after dark.”

The heavy rain warning applies to Flintshire, Wrexham, Conwy, Denbighshire, North West England, Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Halton, Merseyside, and Warrington.

