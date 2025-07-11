Flintshire McDonald’s staff help protect coastline on Custodians Day

Teams from McDonald’s franchise S&VE Williams Ltd in Rhyl, Flintshire and Wrexham recently took part in a Coastal Custodians Day organised by Flintshire County Council’s Access and Natural Environment Team.

The event, held at Presthaven Sands, gave participants a hands-on experience of caring for the Flintshire Coast Park habitat under the guidance of the Coastal Ranger. The main task involved clearing ragwort, a plant harmful to the local ponies that help maintain the grassland, supporting protected species such as the natterjack toad and dune meadow plants.

Martin Collins, Business Manager of McDonald’s UK in Rhyl, said: “It was an amazing day. Being a ‘Coastal Custodian’ for the day was a great experience, with a personalised day planned out for us by the Coastal Ranger. Thanks to Tim Johnson from Flintshire Access & Natural Environment for organising it. We learned so much and had a great day in Flintshire Coast Park.”

The Coastal Rangers play a vital role in maintaining the balance of the coastal environment, which attracts many visitors to Presthaven and the nearby sandy beach at Talacre, known for its iconic lighthouse symbolising the Flintshire Coast Park.

Councillor Chris Dolphin, Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Regeneration, Countryside and Tourism, said: “Flintshire Coast Park is such an amazing place to visit. It offers a unique habitat and incredible views over the Estuary. We are proud to see our Coastal Ranger host this important event for McDonald’s and create a personalised experience for attendees to learn more about why the Flintshire Coast is so special. Thanks to all involved!”

The day included learning about local wildlife, identifying non-native plants and animals, and practical conservation work, giving attendees new skills and knowledge.

Flintshire Coast Park recently received funding through the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, which has supported improvements across the coast from Saltney to Talacre, benefiting residents and visitors alike. The council secured an additional £238,652.40 to continue development work.

Groups interested in personalised ‘Coastal Custodian’ events can contact Flintshire County Council at [email protected].

For more on the Flintshire Coast Park and the ‘Connecting Coast to Countryside’ project visit: https://tinyurl.com/3pw5ajxd

