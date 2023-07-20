Flintshire man jailed for over three years following string of drug offences

A man from Flintshire has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison for a string of drug offences. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Damien Richard Burt, aged 32, from Buckley, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday 19th July, having pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one count of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The case, led by Inspector Iwan Jones and the Flintshire South team, was praised by Chief Inspector Emma Parry. “I’m extremely proud of the hard work, tenacity and dedication that’s gone into building a strong case to be presented to court, which has clearly paid off,” she said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She emphasised that the successful prosecution was a testament not only to the commitment of the officers involved but also to the invaluable support received from the public, highlighting the community’s crucial role in combatting drug-related crime. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We have zero tolerance for the use of illegal drugs within our community and hope that this sentence sends a strong message that we will continue to pursue anyone who intends to participate in criminal activity,” Chief Inspector Parry asserted. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The police force remains resolute in their goal to curb drug-related offences, and they encourage anyone with information about drug supply or sales in their area to contact them. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The ultimate aim, according to Chief Inspector Parry, is to continue striving to make North Wales the safest place to live, work and visit in the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News