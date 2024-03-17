Flintshire Leads the Way in Digital Inclusion with New Support Squad

In an age where digital skills are as essential as reading and writing, Flintshire County Council is taking significant steps to ensure no resident is left behind.

The Council has introduced an innovative approach to digital inclusion through the launch of its Digital Support Squad.

This initiative offers free, face-to-face support, helping residents navigate the complexities of the digital world with confidence.

The inaugural session of digital surgeries, held at Holywell Connects on Friday, 8 March, was a testament to the project’s immediate impact.

Among the first to benefit were Mr. and Mrs. Roberts from Cilcain, who had been struggling to reconnect with family online.

The Digital Support Squad swiftly resolved their issue, much to the couple’s relief and gratitude.

Mr. Roberts expressed his deep appreciation, saying, “You don’t know how much trouble this has caused me, you’ve been wonderful, thank you.”

Mrs. Roberts shared in the joy, relieved from the stress of hearing Mr. Roberts’ frustrations.

Their story is just the beginning of what Flintshire County Council hopes to achieve with this initiative.

Councillor Billy Mullin, Cabinet Member for Governance and Corporate Services, championed the initiative, stating, “This is a brilliant initiative for our communities, helping our residents to access digital devices and services, giving them the skills and confidence to engage with an increasingly digital world. I look forward to our Digital Support Squad extending the support across the county.”

The Digital Support Squad is equipped to assist with a variety of needs, from basic internet and email access to more complex tasks like online banking and telehealth services. The aim is to empower residents by:

Facilitating access to the internet and email.

Helping maintain connections with family and friends.

Enabling the discovery of new information and interests online.

Supporting less digitally savvy friends, family, or neighbours.

For residents looking to improve their digital skills or those seeking help with technology, the Flintshire County Council Digital Hub offers a wealth of information and resources.

This initiative not only aims to enhance digital literacy across Flintshire but also strengthens community bonds by encouraging the sharing of knowledge and skills.

In a world where digital access can determine one’s ability to engage with society, initiatives like the Digital Support Squad are vital.

For more details on the Digital Support Squad and other digital support services, residents are encouraged to visit the Flintshire County Council Digital Hub.