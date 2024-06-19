Flintshire glamping site proposal could be approved despite road safety concerns

Plans to create a glamping site in a field in Flintshire could be approved despite concerns about the impact on road safety.

An application was submitted in October 2023 to install five wooden glamping pods and five tent pitches on land near to Bryn Morgan House in Northop.

The proposals put forward by Darren and Kelly Skillin would also see a building with showers, toilets and washing facilities built at the site on Starkey Lane.

Agents acting on their behalf said the accommodation would be targeted towards tourists visiting the area for short breaks and weekend stays.

The scheme has now been recommended to go ahead by a senior official from Flintshire Council ahead of a planning committee meeting tomorrow (Wednesday, 18 June).

It comes despite concerns from neighbours about the impact on road safety and the character of the area.

In an email sent to the local authority, one resident who lives nearby said: “Starkey Lane and Allt Goch Lane are quiet lanes with the only businesses that we are aware of being farm businesses. It is a close community where people know each other and feel safe.

“The appearance could be detrimental to the area and could have a negative impact on the environment and wildlife.

“The lanes are narrow, with several blind bends. Traffic from the local area, not residing on the lanes, do not use it safely.

“This poses concern both for visitors to the area and those not driving responsibly.

“There have already been several accidents in the last 12 months on Starkey/Allt Goch including near misses along the stretch of road outside Bryn Morgan.”

Three letters of objection have been submitted against the proposals, with other concerns including that it could lead to an increase in noise and ant-social behaviour.

However, the application has been backed by Flintshire’s chief planning officer, who said there was no evidence to support such claims.

In a report, Andrew Farrow said: “The relatively small-scale development being proposed is considered to be beneficial for the rural economy whilst not impacting on the character and appearance of the open countryside location.

“Concerns have been raised from third parties with regards to the increase in traffic and impact on highway safety.

“Highways development control officers have negotiated with the applicant to ensure that adequate visibility can be achieved from the existing access and that improvements to the highway verge can be secured.

“The nearest dwellings are over 200 metres away with mature hedgerows and trees in between which act as a visual and noise buffer.”

He added: “Third party objections raise concerns regarding the potential increase in anti-social behaviour as a direct result of the proposed development.

“Whilst the concerns are noted, there is no evidence that the proposed glamping and camping business would give rise to anti-social behaviour.”

Mr Farrow has recommended permission should be granted subject to conditions requiring the glamping pods to be used for holiday purposes only.

Road improvements will also need to be carried out before the plans can go ahead.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter