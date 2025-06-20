Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 20th Jun 2025

Updated: Fri 20th Jun

Flintshire gin firm raises a toast to tourism fund and urges other companies to apply

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A new £270,000 funding round has opened to help grow Flintshire’s tourism and visitor economy.

Businesses contributing to the local visitor sector are encouraged to apply for grants through the second phase of the Flintshire Tourism Growth Fund before the 31 July deadline.

In the first round of the scheme, £462,000 was awarded across 36 grants, supporting the creation of 15.5 full-time equivalent jobs and safeguarding 117 roles.

The grants, distributed by regeneration agency Cadwyn Clwyd, are aimed at both existing and start-up micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. Eligible businesses include cafés, shops, delis, accommodation providers, and others contributing to Flintshire’s visitor offer.

Donna Hughes, business partnerships officer at Cadwyn Clwyd, visited Clwydian Range Distillery near Holywell to see how the funding helped grow the business.

Run by Fiona Lewis and Simon Ollman from their home in Lixwm, the distillery produces the award-winning Cariad Gin. The couple received a grant of over £7,700 to purchase distilling equipment, a storage container, and other items used at events, such as a gazebo and ice machine.

Donna Hughes said: “The Flintshire Tourism Growth Fund is aimed at businesses that contribute to the visitor economy in Flintshire as a whole.”

She urged businesses to apply early and consult the guidance notes on the Cadwyn Clwyd website before applying. Applicants can also contact Donna Hughes or Carwyn Jones at Cadwyn Clwyd for advice.

Fiona Lewis said the grant was vital to the growth of their business: “We couldn’t have grown the business without the grant. It would have taken many years to buy the necessary machinery and equipment needed.”

She added that the support from Cadwyn Clwyd was “fantastic”, making the process more accessible for small business owners.

The couple, who launched the distillery in 2018, started the business following Simon’s recovery from a life-changing brain haemorrhage. The business now has a dedicated distilling and tasting room at their home and produces five gin varieties, as well as an award-winning vodka.

The first phase of the grant scheme also supported projects such as EV charging points, solar panels, glamping pods, training, and hospitality improvements.

The Flintshire Tourism Growth Fund is backed by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund under the ‘supporting local business’ investment priority. It aims to foster innovation and investment, boost productivity and support job creation across the local tourism sector.

[Picture by Mandy Jones]

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]

Latest News

  • £1 bus fares for 16–21s part of new North Wales transport overhaul
  • Courier fraud warning issued by North Wales cyber crime team
  • M56 reopens westbound between J14 and J15 after collision


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    £1 bus fares for 16–21s part of new North Wales transport overhaul

    News

    Courier fraud warning issued by North Wales cyber crime team

    News

    M56 reopens westbound between J14 and J15 after collision

    News

    A55: Fire crews praised for Conwy Tunnel blaze response

    News

    Flintshire cancer survivor issues screening plea

    News

    A55: Police advise hauliers to avoid Conwy Tunnel contraflow

    News

    Sustainable Investing: The Latest Trends in the UK Financial Market

    News

    Unreal Showdowns: Designing Posters for Competitions That Don’t Exist

    News

    Thunderstorm warning issued for Flintshire

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn