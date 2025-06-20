Flintshire gin firm raises a toast to tourism fund and urges other companies to apply

A new £270,000 funding round has opened to help grow Flintshire’s tourism and visitor economy.

Businesses contributing to the local visitor sector are encouraged to apply for grants through the second phase of the Flintshire Tourism Growth Fund before the 31 July deadline.

In the first round of the scheme, £462,000 was awarded across 36 grants, supporting the creation of 15.5 full-time equivalent jobs and safeguarding 117 roles.

The grants, distributed by regeneration agency Cadwyn Clwyd, are aimed at both existing and start-up micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. Eligible businesses include cafés, shops, delis, accommodation providers, and others contributing to Flintshire’s visitor offer.

Donna Hughes, business partnerships officer at Cadwyn Clwyd, visited Clwydian Range Distillery near Holywell to see how the funding helped grow the business.

Run by Fiona Lewis and Simon Ollman from their home in Lixwm, the distillery produces the award-winning Cariad Gin. The couple received a grant of over £7,700 to purchase distilling equipment, a storage container, and other items used at events, such as a gazebo and ice machine.

Donna Hughes said: “The Flintshire Tourism Growth Fund is aimed at businesses that contribute to the visitor economy in Flintshire as a whole.”

She urged businesses to apply early and consult the guidance notes on the Cadwyn Clwyd website before applying. Applicants can also contact Donna Hughes or Carwyn Jones at Cadwyn Clwyd for advice.

Fiona Lewis said the grant was vital to the growth of their business: “We couldn’t have grown the business without the grant. It would have taken many years to buy the necessary machinery and equipment needed.”

She added that the support from Cadwyn Clwyd was “fantastic”, making the process more accessible for small business owners.

The couple, who launched the distillery in 2018, started the business following Simon’s recovery from a life-changing brain haemorrhage. The business now has a dedicated distilling and tasting room at their home and produces five gin varieties, as well as an award-winning vodka.

The first phase of the grant scheme also supported projects such as EV charging points, solar panels, glamping pods, training, and hospitality improvements.

The Flintshire Tourism Growth Fund is backed by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund under the ‘supporting local business’ investment priority. It aims to foster innovation and investment, boost productivity and support job creation across the local tourism sector.

