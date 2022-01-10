Flintshire garden waste collection service – online subscriptions open today for reduced rate

Flintshire County Council is reminding residents to renew their subscriptions for the Council’s garden waste collection service.

Those who sign up early or online for the service will be eligible for a reduced rate.

The council will be issuing a new sticker that contains an RFID (radio frequency identification) tag to all households who subscribe to the garden waste collection service.

The electronic stickers, which work in a similar way to shop security tags or stickers are to be attached to brown bins by residents and registered to each property.

The electronic sticker is intended to be automatically scanned by a chip reader on the bin lift at the back of the bin wagon to confirm that a subscription is in place and make it easier for the crews to identify that the bin is eligible for collection.

The chip reader is similar to a supermarket scanner or barcode reader and the only data that will be recorded is that the bin has been collected.

Garden waste collections will re start from 1 March 2022 and runs until 10 December 2022.

Households in Flintshire can sign up to the scheme at any time during the year, “but we are encouraging people to subscribe early to ensure that they benefit from the full collection service for the season, as well as the preferential subscription rate available before 28 February 2022.” The council has said.

Subscriptions before this date, or online throughout the season, are £32 per bin. After 1 March 2022, the standard rate will be £35 if not paying online.

The council has said: “New customers can sign up to the service at any point by visiting the website or by calling us on 01352 701234; however, the charges will remain the same. To subscribe online, please visit our website.”

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Councillor Glyn Banks said:

“We would like to thank everyone who has previously signed up for the brown bin collection service. As we look forward to the 2022 season, we would encourage residents to sign up early for this very popular service so that they benefit from the full collection service and reduced rate.

“We want to make sure that we encourage more people to recycle their garden waste. If you have any grass cuttings, leaves, hedge clippings, twigs, bark, and small branches, these can all be placed in your brown bin. The bins cannot be used for fruit and vegetable peelings, food waste, cardboard, paper, soil and rubble or pet litter, animal bedding and animal waste.

“All the garden waste collected is composted at the Council operated facility in Greenfield. The compost produced can then be collected free of charge by Flintshire residents from one of our five Household Recycling Centres.”