Posted: Tue 6th Dec 2022

Updated: Tue 6th Dec

Flintshire Foodbank collects over 4 tonnes of donations during weekend Tesco food drive

Flintshire foodbank staff have heaped praise on an army of hardworking volunteers who helped the charity collect a huge amount of much-needed food items during a busy weekend of activity.

With charities warning of the increasing need for food, last weekend saw the UK’s biggest food drive take place in Tesco stores across the UK.

During the collection, shoppers were encouraged to donate long-life food items at their local Tesco store.

Flintshire Foodbank collected an amazing 4148kg of donations from generous Tesco shoppers.

In an update on their Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to every person that has supported us during the Tesco Winter collection.”

“We have been blown away once again by our hardworking volunteers who made the collection possible.”

“We have collected an amazing 4148kg of donations!!”

“Thank you to everyone that donated- no matter how big or small! ”

“It all adds up and makes such a difference. What an amazing amount that will go to families this Christmas that need it most. Thank you!”

Tesco CEO Ken Murphy said:

“Our customers have been incredibly generous during our decade-long partnership with the charities and have helped to donate more than 100 million meals’ worth of food to date.

“This is going to be a difficult winter for food banks and charities and every can, packet or jar our customers donate to this weekend’s Tesco Food Collection will make a difference. We will top up all those donations with 20% in cash to support the charities.”

