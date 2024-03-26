Flintshire: “Dangerous” online predator who target children jailed three and a half years

A “dangerous” online predator who used social media to target children has been jailed.

Nathan Mainwaring from Greenfield, Holywell, appeared at Mold Crown Court today, Tuesday, March 26th where he was sentenced to three and a half years in a young offender’s institution.

The 18-year-old admitted causing and inciting a 14-year-old to engage in sexual activity and malicious communications with intent to cause distress. He was 16 at the time of the offences.

He also admitted the sexual exploitation of another victim and making indecent images her when she was also 14 at the time. Mainwaring was 17 at the time of these offences.

He also pleaded guilty to fraud.

He met the first victim on Discord in the summer of 2021 – an instant messaging social platform, predominantly used by gamers, before adding her on Snapchat.

Mainwaring began messaging the victim continuously and would get angry if she did not reply.

He would ask her to send images of herself and tell her she could trust him but began threatening to share the images if she did not send more.

The victim also reported Mainwaring would become angry if she did not carry out sexual acts over messages and encouraged her to write degrading words on her body. He later asked her to commit a sexual act using a blade.

After blocking him when he asked for nude images, the victim received threats, and a message from Mainwaring saying he would kill himself.

An unknown number also contacted her stating Mainwaring had leaked images of her, before sending further messages threatening her with sexual and physical violence.

He later contacted and visited the school, where he attempted to speak to the victim.

Towards the end of 2022, while under investigation, he began speaking to the second victim on Discord, where he sent toxic and controlling messages and would encourage her to take images of herself engaging in sexual activity.

Following his arrest in January 2023, officers executed a search warrant at his home where a number of devices were seized. He was released on conditional bail.

Images of young girls writing derogatory comments and creating self-harming marks on their bodies were discovered.

Further forensic reviews by investigators found several files had been downloaded on to the device to target people’s user accounts and computers.

One of the files contained more than five million stolen password and username combinations lists.

Another warrant was executed in June 2023, where he was arrested on suspicion of Fraud and Computer Misuse Act Offences.

On January 9th this year, Mainwaring was charged and remanded into court until today.

Following the sentencing, Ann Parry, Civilian Investigator for North Wales Police said: “Nathan Mainwaring is a dangerous predator who used online platforms to target vulnerable children and gain their trust to fulfil his own sexual desires.

“This case highlights just how important it is for children and their parents to know exactly who they are speaking to online.

“I commend the bravery of the victims and their families for having the courage to come forward to give their accounts.

“Finally, on behalf of North Wales Police, I am extremely grateful for the support offered by multiple UK police forces during the course of this investigation, who have shown that the police will leave no stone unturned when investigating those who seek to do harm to the most vulnerable members of our society.”