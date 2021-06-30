Flintshire: Covid case rate in under 25’s rises nearly 150% in a week – people urged to be alert to symptoms

The Flintshire Test Trace Protect team is urging people living in the county to be alert for coronavirus symptoms as cases continue to rise.

The latest data from Public Health Wales shows a further 70 positive cases were reported in Flintshire today.

Data also shows that 124 positive cases were reported amongst people aged 25 or younger in Flintshire last week, the highest number in Wales for that age group.

The rolling 7-​day average (per 100,00 population – a key metric) amongst the under 25 age group in the county stands at 275, up 149% on the previous week.

There were just 8 cases found in people aged over 60 last week in Flintshire.

Around 1,100 school pupils are currently self-isolating in Flintshire following a rise in coronavirus cases in the county.

Earlier this week, Connah Quay High School urged pupils not to mix with children from other year groups outside of school following positive cases.

A spokesperson for the Flintshire Test Trace Protect team said that whilst Flint has been highlighted in recent days, “there are rising numbers across the whole of Flintshire.

“Anyone displaying the main COVID-19 symptoms, a fever; a new continuous cough; a loss/change of taste and smell;

should self-isolate immediately for 10 days (together with the rest of their household) and book a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test by visiting the Welsh Government website: https://gov.wales/getting- tested-coronavirus-covid-19 or by phoning 119. ”

A free PCR test can also be booked where people are experiencing wider symptoms which are new, persistent and/or unusual for them.

• Flu-like symptoms, which are not caused by a known condition such as hay fever, including any or all of:

• Myalgia (muscle ache or pain);

• Excessive tiredness;

• Persistent headache;

• Runny or blocked nose;

• Sore throat and / or hoarseness;

• Shortness of breath or wheezing;

• Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea;

• Any new or change in symptoms following a previous negative test.

On taking a PCR test for these wider symptoms people are not required to self-isolate while they wait for the result of their test.

More information on these wider symptoms can be found on the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) web site https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/ covid-19/test-trace-protect/ testing-broader-covid-19- symptoms/wider-symptom- testing-faq/

BCUHB has opened a new walk-in and drive-through Mobile Testing Centre in Flint on Monday 28 June.

Located at Chapel Street Car Park, Castle Heights, Flint, the centre is open from 9.30am until 4.30pm, seven days a week.

An appointment for a test can be made online or by phone as detailed above.

Members of the public who are not displaying any symptoms, and who are not already carrying out regular twice weekly Lateral Flow Device (LFD) testing at home, are also being urged to come forward.

1 in 3 people who have coronavirus do not have symptoms and are carrying the virus without knowing it, putting friends, family, and loved ones at risk.

The more people who take the test the better we can stop the spread.

LFD self-testing kits can be collected from:

• Connah’s Quay Civic Hall testing centre (CH5 4HA) – seven days a week – 8am to 1pm

• Deeside Testing Centre (CH5 2WP) – seven days a week – 2pm to 8pm

• Flintshire Connects offices in Buckley, Connah’s Quay, Flint, Holywell and Mold -Monday to Friday – 9am to 4.30pm.