Flintshire country park plans 12 new holiday lodges amid previous planning hurdles

Plans have been put forward to build 12 holiday lodges at a country park in Flintshire.

The application would see accommodation created on an area of land at Northop Country Park, along with a reception area and workshop.

Similar proposals for 13 lodges were submitted by Baling Wire Products Ltd. in November 2021.

The company later launched an appeal to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales after Flintshire Council failed to make a decision on the scheme.

However, the appeal was thrown out by a planning inspector in October last year amid concerns that people staying the lodges could be hit by balls from a neighbouring golf course and driving range.

Nia Jones also found that the proposed location of the development in an area of open countryside was “unjustified”.

In her decision notice, she said: “I observed on my site visit that the driving range has a largely open boundary with the appeal site.

“Shots taken from the driving range would be played directly towards the proposed access route to the holiday lodges to the west of the site, with the potential for many to be hit towards the proposed holiday lodges to the north.

“I have found that the proposal would not harm the character and appearance of the area.

“Nevertheless, this does not outweigh the substantial harm which would arise from the proposal’s unjustified location and failure to demonstrate that it would not harm the health and safety of its proposed future occupiers.”

Fresh proposals have now been entered for 12 lodges at the site, according to the council’s website.

While documents relating to the latest scheme have yet to be published, the local authority has set a target date of May 14, 2024 for a decision to be made.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).